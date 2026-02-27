Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there

Google Messages has received some really cool updates recently.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Editorials Google
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Google Messages.
Google Messages logo displayed on a smartphone screen. | Image by PhoneArena.
Google Messages has been offering some incredible features for a while now to improve your messaging experience. For instance, it allows you to pin chats, create a photomoji, send stickers, and more. The app is now reportedly getting some new upgrades that will probably end the debate about which is the most feature-rich messaging application out there.

Reintroduction of a really crucial feature


Edit History option in Google Messages.
Edit History option in Google Messages. | Image by PhoneArena

In July 2025, Google rolled out the M3 expressive design to its messaging app. While it introduced many design changes, like an entirely new Details page, it also removed the ability to see the edit history. For those unaware, before this update, Google Messages allowed both senders and receivers to see the edit history of messages sent in RCS chats.

Now, the ability is being reintroduced in app version 20260206_00_RC00. To check the edit history of a message, all you have to do is tap and hold a message, tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner, and choose "View details" from the context menu that appears. Under the "Edit History" section, you'll see the original message as well as what it has been edited to.

I believe this is a great feature that's being added again, as it will bring transparency and trust. Unlike platforms like WhatsApp, you will not only see that the message has been edited but also see exactly what changes were made.

If you're using the beta version of Google Messages, you will see an additional label on the Details page named "Type." As you can guess by its name, it will tell you the message type—whether it's an end-to-end encrypted RCS message or a normal SMS. The latter is denoted by "Priority: Normal."

Creating a group has never been easier


Anyone Else suggestion in Google Messages.
Anyone Else suggestion in Google Messages. | Image by PhoneArena

Google Messages allows you to create group chats, but the process hasn't been that smooth. The app required you to tap the "Create Group" button, select the members you want to add to the group, hit the Next button, and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the group creation process.

Recommended For You

The tech giant has now finally made the whole process much easier. You simply hit the New Chat button on the homepage, select the first contact you want to add to the group, and you will be asked, "Anyone else?" Start selecting all the other members of the group, and then hit the Next button to form the group.

It's worth noting that I'm experiencing this change in the beta version of the app. Since it's an important change, I'm certain that it will roll out to the stable build as well.

Real-time location sharing



For some time, Google Messages has had the option to send a one-time location. The main drawback of this option is that it only sends a static address, meaning even if you have moved away from that location, the receiver will continue to see that you are still at that particular place. To address this, Google has introduced a new real-time location sharing option in the beta version of its messaging application.

To access it, you need to tap the plus icon in the text field and select Real-time Location. Then, select the time for which you want the receiver to be able to see your real-time location. Finally, hit the Send button.

You'll now see a banner appearing at the top of the window indicating that location sharing is active. When the receiver taps on the shared location, the Google Find Hub app will open on their device and show them your live location. If they don't have the app installed, your live location will be shown in a web browser.

The best part about this feature is that it doesn't require the receiver to have the same app version as you. I spotted this feature in the beta version. Hopefully, it will land in the stable build soon.

Copy only what you want


If you tap and hold a text message in Google Messages, you only get the Copy option, which copies the entire text. No doubt this approach could turn out to be helpful in various situations, but what if you want to copy only a particular part of the text, like the OTP or the phone number?

Apple Messages, for instance, shows a "Select" option when long-pressing a message that allows you to select only the part of the message you intend to copy. The Mountain View giant is finally going to come up with something similar, as it has been reported to be developing a text highlighting method. Following this change, once you long-press a text, you will be able to highlight and copy the part of the message that you wish to copy instead of the entire text.

Which of the following do you consider the best messaging app for Android?
7 Votes

Google Messages is getting better day by day


Last year I switched from an iPhone 14 to a Pixel 10, meaning I'm using Google Messages now instead of Apple iMessage. Honestly speaking, for the longest time I used to consider iMessage to be the best messaging app out there. It has features like built-in games, location sharing, music sharing, and more.

However, the moment I started using Google Messages, I discovered it has its own sort of unique features. And now that more upgrades are coming to it regularly, I can confidently say that it is probably one of the best messaging apps available for Android.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless