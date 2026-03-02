Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 seize back the spotlight from the AirPods Pro 3 at $60 off









That was even harder to do when the third-gen AirPods Pros started AirPods 4 should return to the top of many of your shopping lists this spring. That was even harder to do when the third-gen AirPods Pros started scoring surprisingly hefty discounts , but even though Amazon is charging a decent $30 less than usual for this state-of-the-art product right now as well, I believe theshould return to the top of many of your shopping lists this spring.

Apple AirPods 4 $60 off (34%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods 4 $30 off (23%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon





That's because Amazon is also selling Apple 's latest "standard" earbuds for $60 under their $179 list price in a noise-cancelling version, which is a pretty large discount that's not exactly available every day. Of course, I have seen this Apple H2-powered product sold at this substantially reduced price by Amazon (and a couple of other major US retailers) a couple of times before, but the latest such occasion was more than a month ago



If history is any indication, the newest AirPods 4 promotion is unlikely to last long, so you should definitely be quick and place your order before the $60 price cut is inevitably shrunk down. Alternatively, you could opt for a non-noise-cancelling model marked down by 30 bucks from a regular price of $129, but if you ask me, the slightly costlier version is the much smarter buy.









Even if you don't need active noise cancellation all the time, you'll probably appreciate the feature occasionally, not to mention the Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and Conversation Awareness technologies supported by the more expensive model and absent from the cheaper variant.





Compared to the AirPods Pro 3 , of course, the non-Pro AirPods 4 are far less impressive and sophisticated (including in the battery life department), but that's where this massive new price difference comes in, making Amazon's latest phenomenal deal simply unmissable.