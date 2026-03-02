Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 seize back the spotlight from the AirPods Pro 3 at $60 off
As far as bang for buck is concerned, these are now the best wireless earbuds a hardcore Apple fan can get.
These are not Apple's latest and greatest earbuds, but they're virtually impossible to turn down at this price. | Image by PhoneArena
Released in the fall of 2024 at $129 and up, the non-Pro AirPods 4 looked like the best wireless earbuds for many hardcore Apple fans for about a year there. But then the AirPods Pro 3 arrived in the fall of 2025 with built-in heart rate monitoring capabilities, Live Translation technology, improved audio performance, much better noise cancellation than their predecessors, and an unchanged price, and it instantly became virtually impossible to recommend a different iPhone companion.
That was even harder to do when the third-gen AirPods Pros started scoring surprisingly hefty discounts, but even though Amazon is charging a decent $30 less than usual for this state-of-the-art product right now as well, I believe the AirPods 4 should return to the top of many of your shopping lists this spring.
That's because Amazon is also selling Apple's latest "standard" earbuds for $60 under their $179 list price in a noise-cancelling version, which is a pretty large discount that's not exactly available every day. Of course, I have seen this Apple H2-powered product sold at this substantially reduced price by Amazon (and a couple of other major US retailers) a couple of times before, but the latest such occasion was more than a month ago.
If history is any indication, the newest AirPods 4 promotion is unlikely to last long, so you should definitely be quick and place your order before the $60 price cut is inevitably shrunk down. Alternatively, you could opt for a non-noise-cancelling model marked down by 30 bucks from a regular price of $129, but if you ask me, the slightly costlier version is the much smarter buy.
The AirPods 4 look... more or less like any other AirPods edition in a user's ears. | Image by PhoneArena
Even if you don't need active noise cancellation all the time, you'll probably appreciate the feature occasionally, not to mention the Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and Conversation Awareness technologies supported by the more expensive model and absent from the cheaper variant.
Compared to the AirPods Pro 3, of course, the non-Pro AirPods 4 are far less impressive and sophisticated (including in the battery life department), but that's where this massive new price difference comes in, making Amazon's latest phenomenal deal simply unmissable.
