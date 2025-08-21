Motorola’s latest Edge (2024) deal scores you entertainment king, Lenovo Tab Plus, as freebie





Trade-in Gift Edge (2024): Save $100 with trade-in + get free tablet $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) Get a brand-new Edge (2024) on Motorola.com and score a Lenovo Tab Plus as a freebie. Additionally, save $100 on the phone itself with a trade-in. Both the smartphone and the tablet bring a lot to the table, so don't miss out! Buy at Motorola



While it may be an older device, the Edge (2024) still offers a lot of value. Boasting a mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can easily tackle most tasks and games with ease. Additionally, it comes equipped with a gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, offering awesome visuals, all while its 144Hz refresh rate makes it feel incredibly snappy and responsive. And while it's not among the best camera phones on the market, it still takes decent-looking photos with its 50MP main camera.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy As for the Lenovo Tab Plus, it may not wow you with stellar performance, but it’s a solid choice for entertainment on the go, rocking an impressive eight-speaker system, built-in adjustable kickstand, and an 11.5-inch display with a 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. On top of that, its 8,600mAh battery delivers up to two days of usage on a single charge. All this makes it a stellar gift that’s hard to beat for anyone looking for a streaming-oriented tablet on a budget.



