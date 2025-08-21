Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Motorola’s latest Edge (2024) deal scores you entertainment king, Lenovo Tab Plus, as freebie

The phone still packs a punch and is a solid choice if you want a capable mid-ranger. As for the tablet, it's among the best slates for entertainment on a budget and is a gift you’d never give up.

Well, we found the perfect deal for you if you’re in the market for both a speedy mid-range phone and a tablet you intend to use mainly for streaming YouTube and surfing the web.

The offer is available on Motorola.com and is for the Edge (2024), which is usually priced at $549.99, but it comes with a Lenovo Tab Plus as a freebie, saving you about $350. To top it off, you can save $100 on the phone as well by trading in an eligible device. Don’t dilly-dally, though, as deals like this that let you get a tablet for free don’t stay available for long, and you definitely don’t want to miss out on this promo.

Edge (2024): Save $100 with trade-in + get free tablet

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
Get a brand-new Edge (2024) on Motorola.com and score a Lenovo Tab Plus as a freebie. Additionally, save $100 on the phone itself with a trade-in. Both the smartphone and the tablet bring a lot to the table, so don't miss out!
While it may be an older device, the Edge (2024) still offers a lot of value. Boasting a mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can easily tackle most tasks and games with ease. Additionally, it comes equipped with a gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, offering awesome visuals, all while its 144Hz refresh rate makes it feel incredibly snappy and responsive. And while it’s not among the best camera phones on the market, it still takes decent-looking photos with its 50MP main camera.

As for the Lenovo Tab Plus, it may not wow you with stellar performance, but it’s a solid choice for entertainment on the go, rocking an impressive eight-speaker system, built-in adjustable kickstand, and an 11.5-inch display with a 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. On top of that, its 8,600mAh battery delivers up to two days of usage on a single charge. All this makes it a stellar gift that’s hard to beat for anyone looking for a streaming-oriented tablet on a budget.

Overall, Motorola’s deal on the Edge (2024) is definitely unmissable. So, don’t wait around and save while you can!

