Motorola doesn’t commit to any Android OS updates for its latest budget phones

Despite launching with Android 15, Motorola’s latest phones may never get a newer OS version.

Motorola Android Software updates
A young man taking a selfie with a Moto G17 device.
Motorola just launched the Moto G17 and Moto G17 Power, which are low-budget devices with unimpressive specs that seem to offer great value for money. However, they both come with outdated software and zero commitment from Motorola to ever update it.

Motorola’s Moto G17 duo comes with an abysmal software support commitment


Motorola promises just two years of security updates for its latest budget devices, at least in the UK. Despite launching seven months after the release of Android 16, both Moto G17 devices come with Android 15 out of the box. 

The company doesn’t commit to any major software updates, despite using an already outdated operating system. Only the Moto G17 product listing on Motorola’s UK website mentions that the device will receive security updates until February 2028. 

Listings for the Moto G17 devices on Motorola’s EU websites, such as the Spanish one, don’t mention anything about software or security updates. The official announcement of the Moto G17 series also lacks any information about software updates, and it doesn’t even mention the version of Android the phones are shipping with.

Typical Motorola



Motorola has a reputation for being slow with rolling out Android updates, especially on its lower-end devices. Besides that, the company rarely commits to a long software support period. Even the latest Moto G (2026) will only get two years of OS updates and one more year of security patches.

This comes shortly after Motorola announced its first non-foldable premium smartphone in years. The Motorola Signature is the first in the company’s history to promise seven years of software updates and security patches.

How important is software support when you choose your phones?


Meanwhile, Samsung has been offering at least four major Android OS upgrades even for budget devices like the Galaxy A15, which launched in 2023. Newer devices, like the Galaxy A36, come with six years of software upgrades. Flagship phones, like the Pixel 10 series and the Galaxy S25 series, come with a seven-year software support commitment.

A massive drawback


I wouldn’t expect a budget smartphone to offer the same software support as a flagship, but Motorola’s move is disappointing. If Samsung can offer years of software upgrades even for its budget phones, then Motorola should be able to do the same.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
COMMENTS (3)

