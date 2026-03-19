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The fourth Galaxy S26 model is all but confirmed to be in development

Samsung is working on a new Galaxy S26 and at least two more devices.

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Samsung Galaxy S Series
A man holding a Galaxy S25 FE with its back visible.
The Galaxy S25 FE launched in September last year. | Image by PhoneArena
The main Galaxy S26 devices were just released, but Samsung isn’t done with the series. We now have confirmation that the company is working on at least one more S26 phone and two other mid-range devices.

Three new Galaxy models appear in database listings


Samsung seems to be working on at least three new smartphones that haven’t been officially announced. Recent listings on the GSMA database, spotted by SmartPrix, have revealed the existence of the Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy M47 5G, and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G. The three devices come with model numbers SM-S741B/DS, SM-M476B/DS, and SM-E476B/DS, respectively.



The most anticipated of the three is certainly the Galaxy S26 Fan Edition, which will join the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra as the fourth member of Samsung’s flagship series. With the Galaxy M47, we’ll see Samsung launching an M4x device for the first time since 2023, and the Galaxy F70 Pro is likely to see a limited release across some South Asian markets.

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Not much else is known



Apart from the model numbers and their names, the GSMA listings don’t reveal anything about the device. We can safely assume the Galaxy S26 FE will follow the release schedule of its predecessor and may appear in September. A recent report revealed that the device may feature display panels from the Chinese supplier CSOT and not from Samsung Display.

One of the more pressing questions about all mid-range devices this year is how expensive  they are getting. Samsung has already raised the prices of the S26 and S26 Plus, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the S26 FE came with an increase of at least $50. That way, the S26 FE could start at $700, which is dangerously close to the $799 starting price of the iPhone 17 and Pixel 10.

Would you consider buying a Galaxy S26 FE?
1 Votes


As for the Galaxy M47 and Galaxy F70 Pro, Samsung is apparently betting on more mid-range devices. The last M4x phone launched in 2023 with a then three-year-old chipset and was only available in South Korea. The F70 Pro will be the first Pro version of an F-series device, meaning it could have some interesting upgrades.

Crucial releases for Samsung


Samsung’s bet on mid-range devices sounds intriguing. Considering the growing smartphone prices, more people may choose to buy a sub-flagship device that comes at a more affordable price. I think that pricing will matter even more than before, so that could turn out to be a smart move.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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