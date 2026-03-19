The fourth Galaxy S26 model is all but confirmed to be in development

S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 FE

S26

S26

S26

S26

Would you consider buying a Galaxy S26 FE? Only if the price remains unchanged Only if the specs upgrades are good enough Yes, I’m waiting for its launch No, I’m buying a flagship Galaxy S26 Vote 1 Votes

Crucial releases for Samsung

As for the Galaxy M47 and Galaxy F70 Pro, Samsung is apparently betting on more mid-range devices. The last M4x phone launched in 2023 with a then three-year-old chipset and was only available in South Korea. The F70 Pro will be the first Pro version of an F-series device, meaning it could have some interesting upgrades.Samsung’s bet on mid-range devices sounds intriguing. Considering the growing smartphone prices, more people may choose to buy a sub-flagship device that comes at a more affordable price. I think that pricing will matter even more than before, so that could turn out to be a smart move.