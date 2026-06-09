Apple Intelligence: from a long-desired to a long-overdue privacy-built Gemini spinoff

Examples are abundant, but one is especially notable. Apple Intelligence brings Siri AI, a conversational AI assistant. The highlight is that you can brainstorm ideas, ask questions, and even engage in conversations. That's nearly identical to what Gemini Live does on Google Pixel phones.

In fact, Gemini Live was launched in 2024 and has been continuously perfected, while it feels like Apple is just now making its baby steps in the AI assistant future.

The wait was long and frustrating



Apple first talked about Apple Intelligence in 2024, devoting 40 minutes of its important WWDC 2024 event to the capabilities of its new models. Back then, the company revealed a number of seemingly exciting presentations about how AI would look and work on iPhone.



Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Apple first talked aboutin 2024, devoting 40 minutes of its important WWDC 2024 event to the capabilities of its new models. Back then, the company revealed a number of seemingly exciting presentations about how AI would look and work on iPhone.But then, it became clear that Apple didn't make an announcement. Instead, it showed a demo. A demo that painfully took two years to materialize.





Remember when Apple showcased on-screen awareness in 2024, explaining it would bring the feature to users in the 'coming year'? That quickly became 2026, but at least iPhone users finally get the feature.





The same goes for in-app actions, which was also teased during that prophetic WWDC 2024 event. Two years later, this is finally happening, with Shortcuts getting AI power to make it super easy to organize your routines.





The new and improved Siri is here. | Teaser by Apple





Don't get me wrong: it's always better late than never. But at this stage, everything feels like a desperate attempt to advance in something Apple doesn't appear to be really devoted to. Otherwise, it would have built its own AI models, right?



It even uses Gemini!

During WWDC 2026, Apple executives attempted a roast, claiming that some companies advance in AI simply for AI. And yet, the Cupertino tech giant actually works hand in hand with Gemini for its new Siri AI and the new Apple Intelligence features.



Yes, the Apple Foundation models, as the company calls them, are built in collaboration with Google and its own Gemini models.





This was an especially curious element of the whole event for me. Apple is first talking about how its own AI is better because it's more private and then admits its own AI isn't exactly 100% in-house.





And yet, I understand the logic behind all that. Why should you spend billions of dollars developing something that has already been developed? It's easier to just jump in and add your own sparkle of originality on top.





Plus, if Apple actually had to work on developing AI models completely in-house, I suspect many of the AI features it introduced would have been delayed for at least another two years.



Meanwhile

Gemini is the solution many didn't think they needed. | Teaser by Google

Back in 2024, Google launched its Gemini, an AI assistant that provides relevant information, takes action on your behalf, and more. With Gemini and Google AI, Pixel (and Android) users can get things done faster and optimize their daily routines.



Gemini, for example, can be used to look up upcoming concerts of your favorite musicians and set reminders. It also leads you straight to a Ticketmaster link, where you can buy tickets and have your details already filled in. Convenient, right? Back in 2024, Google launched its Gemini, an AI assistant that provides relevant information, takes action on your behalf, and more. With Gemini and Google AI, Pixel (and Android) users can get things done faster and optimize their daily routines.Gemini, for example, can be used to look up upcoming concerts of your favorite musicians and set reminders. It also leads you straight to a Ticketmaster link, where you can buy tickets and have your details already filled in. Convenient, right?





During the WWDC 2026 Siri AI demo, Apple's shows that the assistant has some great new capabilities, such as letting users look up nutritional details using the Camera app. It also looks up details about their favorite singer's next concert.



