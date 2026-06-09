Thanks to T-Mobile, the Pixel 10 just became the best option for Android fans on a budget
Who needs to wait for the newer model when the Pixel 10 is so affordable right now?
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This model delivers a great value, especially when it's so cheap. | Image by PhoneArena
If you feel the Pixel 10 is way too expensive at its standard price, I completely understand. Sure, it's much less pricey than the new Galaxy S26, but at its full $799 price, the Google Pixel phone may be a tough sell for many users.
Fortunately, you don't have to pay full price if you go for the device right now. In fact, it can be yours for much less than the Google Pixel 10a, as long as you're OK with getting it through Mint Mobile.
One of the best things about the Pixel 10 is the addition of a telephoto camera. This is the first 'base' Pixel phone Google has released with three rear cameras. Here, you're getting a 48MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP 5x periscope sensor.
In our Google Pixel 10 review, you can find multiple camera samples that give you a better idea of its camera capabilities. Plus, the camera app has a slew of exciting AI features to boost your photography skills.
Besides the solid camera, the device features a beautiful 6.3-inch OLED screen and offers great performance with its Tensor G4 chip. This SoC emphasizes AI capabilities more than raw horsepower, so it might not be the best fit for power users.
As I mentioned, while the Pixel 10 isn't super-cheap, it's one of the best Galaxy S26 alternatives. And now, thanks to the T-Mobile-owned prepaid carrier, you can get this phone for just $299. That's a massive $500 off its original price.
Even better, you don't have to jump through hoops to secure the discount or commit to a multi-year and pricey phone plan.
You can get the 5GB option, which gives you unlimited talk and text, as well as 5GB of 5G data per month. Other capped-data plans are available, offering 15GB or 20GB of 5G data each month. If you're looking for maximum savings, I recommend getting the unlimited plan.
Right now, it arrives for just $15/mo, the same as the 5GB plan. Just a note: this promo is only available to new customers. For the full 12 months, you'll have to pay just $180 upfront.
Mint Mobile is a straightforward mobile operator that lays out all your charges clearly, giving you transparency and peace of mind. To me, the best thing about this carrier is the unlocking policy.
While Verizon-owned MVNOs now keep your phone locked for a full 365 days before you can request unlocking, Mint automatically unlocks your device after just 60 days of activation.
That said, since it's owned by T-Mobile, Mint is subject to deprioritization. For instance, if you're on the unlimited plan and use over 50GB/mo will experience slower speeds when the network is busy.
Regardless of its limitations, Mint Mobile is a great choice for users seeking transparency and ease of use. Plus, now that it gives you a solid $500 discount on the Pixel 10, it's even easier to recommend. Check out this promo before it's too late.
Fortunately, you don't have to pay full price if you go for the device right now. In fact, it can be yours for much less than the Google Pixel 10a, as long as you're OK with getting it through Mint Mobile.
Why is the Pixel 10 so great
One of the best things about the Pixel 10 is the addition of a telephoto camera. This is the first 'base' Pixel phone Google has released with three rear cameras. Here, you're getting a 48MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP 5x periscope sensor.
It has a great design, too. | Image by PhoneArena
In our Google Pixel 10 review, you can find multiple camera samples that give you a better idea of its camera capabilities. Plus, the camera app has a slew of exciting AI features to boost your photography skills.
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Besides the solid camera, the device features a beautiful 6.3-inch OLED screen and offers great performance with its Tensor G4 chip. This SoC emphasizes AI capabilities more than raw horsepower, so it might not be the best fit for power users.
What matters most when choosing a phone plan?
The price makes it even harder to ignore
As I mentioned, while the Pixel 10 isn't super-cheap, it's one of the best Galaxy S26 alternatives. And now, thanks to the T-Mobile-owned prepaid carrier, you can get this phone for just $299. That's a massive $500 off its original price.
Even better, you don't have to jump through hoops to secure the discount or commit to a multi-year and pricey phone plan.
How to grab the promo
Straightforward promo, but the savings are massive. | Image by PhoneArena
All you need to do to save $500 on this Android phone is select a suitable phone plan through Mint Mobile. The carrier lets you pick a 12-month plan across four different tiers that fits your needs.
You can get the 5GB option, which gives you unlimited talk and text, as well as 5GB of 5G data per month. Other capped-data plans are available, offering 15GB or 20GB of 5G data each month. If you're looking for maximum savings, I recommend getting the unlimited plan.
Right now, it arrives for just $15/mo, the same as the 5GB plan. Just a note: this promo is only available to new customers. For the full 12 months, you'll have to pay just $180 upfront.
Mint Mobile pros and cons
Mint Mobile is a straightforward mobile operator that lays out all your charges clearly, giving you transparency and peace of mind. To me, the best thing about this carrier is the unlocking policy.
Coverage is actually very decent. | Image by Mint Mobile
While Verizon-owned MVNOs now keep your phone locked for a full 365 days before you can request unlocking, Mint automatically unlocks your device after just 60 days of activation.
That said, since it's owned by T-Mobile, Mint is subject to deprioritization. For instance, if you're on the unlimited plan and use over 50GB/mo will experience slower speeds when the network is busy.
Mint makes the Pixel 10 a great deal
Regardless of its limitations, Mint Mobile is a great choice for users seeking transparency and ease of use. Plus, now that it gives you a solid $500 discount on the Pixel 10, it's even easier to recommend. Check out this promo before it's too late.
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