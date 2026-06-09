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Thanks to T-Mobile, the Pixel 10 just became the best option for Android fans on a budget

Who needs to wait for the newer model when the Pixel 10 is so affordable right now?

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Polina Kovalakova
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A man with glasses and beard is showcasing the Pixel 10 display.
This model delivers a great value, especially when it's so cheap. | Image by PhoneArena
If you feel the Pixel 10 is way too expensive at its standard price, I completely understand. Sure, it's much less pricey than the new Galaxy S26, but at its full $799 price, the Google Pixel phone may be a tough sell for many users. 

Fortunately, you don't have to pay full price if you go for the device right now. In fact, it can be yours for much less than the Google Pixel 10a, as long as you're OK with getting it through Mint Mobile. 

Why is the Pixel 10 so great


One of the best things about the Pixel 10 is the addition of a telephoto camera. This is the first 'base' Pixel phone Google has released with three rear cameras. Here, you're getting a 48MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP 5x periscope sensor.



In our Google Pixel 10 review, you can find multiple camera samples that give you a better idea of its camera capabilities. Plus, the camera app has a slew of exciting AI features to boost your photography skills. 

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$500 off the Pixel 10 at Mint Mobile
$299
$799
$500 off (63%)
Mint Mobile is now allowing you to save a massive $500 on the Pixel 10! The promo is available with a new plan purchase, with different 12-month tiers available. If you're a new customer, you can get the unlimited plan for just $15/mo (or $180/y), which is the same price as the lowest-tier 5GB plan.
Buy at Mint Mobile


Besides the solid camera, the device features a beautiful 6.3-inch OLED screen and offers great performance with its Tensor G4 chip. This SoC emphasizes AI capabilities more than raw horsepower, so it might not be the best fit for power users. 

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The price makes it even harder to ignore


As I mentioned, while the Pixel 10 isn't super-cheap, it's one of the best Galaxy S26 alternatives. And now, thanks to the T-Mobile-owned prepaid carrier, you can get this phone for just $299. That's a massive $500 off its original price. 

Even better, you don't have to jump through hoops to secure the discount or commit to a multi-year and pricey phone plan.

How to grab the promo



All you need to do to save $500 on this Android phone is select a suitable phone plan through Mint Mobile. The carrier lets you pick a 12-month plan across four different tiers that fits your needs. 

You can get the 5GB option, which gives you unlimited talk and text, as well as 5GB of 5G data per month. Other capped-data plans are available, offering 15GB or 20GB of 5G data each month. If you're looking for maximum savings, I recommend getting the unlimited plan. 

Right now, it arrives for just $15/mo, the same as the 5GB plan. Just a note: this promo is only available to new customers. For the full 12 months, you'll have to pay just $180 upfront.

Mint Mobile pros and cons


Mint Mobile is a straightforward mobile operator that lays out all your charges clearly, giving you transparency and peace of mind. To me, the best thing about this carrier is the unlocking policy. 



While Verizon-owned MVNOs now keep your phone locked for a full 365 days before you can request unlocking, Mint automatically unlocks your device after just 60 days of activation.

That said, since it's owned by T-Mobile, Mint is subject to deprioritization. For instance, if you're on the unlimited plan and use over 50GB/mo will experience slower speeds when the network is busy. 

Mint makes the Pixel 10 a great deal


Regardless of its limitations, Mint Mobile is a great choice for users seeking transparency and ease of use. Plus, now that it gives you a solid $500 discount on the Pixel 10, it's even easier to recommend. Check out this promo before it's too late.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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