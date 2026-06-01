Samsung's powerful Tab S10+ continues to win hearts at this price
Walmart is offering the hottest Galaxy Tab S10+ promo you can find right now.
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Serious performance doesn't have to cost you a seriously hefty price. | Image by Samsung
Finding a high-end tablet at a decent price isn't always easy. Sometimes, retailers hold off until major shopping events to drop the best discounts. But does that mean you should wait for those rare events to upgrade? Nope, especially if you're after a new Galaxy Tab S10+.
This Android tablet can usually set you back almost $1,000 (and even more at the official store), but Walmart's ongoing sale lets you save $227 off. This is its highest discount at the time of writing, as Amazon sells it with a more modest $200 price cut.
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Although Samsung released the Tab S11 lineup some time ago, it only consists of a "vanilla" variant and a Tab S11 Ultra. That makes the Tab S10+ the brand's latest 12.4-inch odel.
The Tab S10+ boasts gorgeous, vivid colors, thanks to the Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen technology, while the 120Hz refresh rate keeps animations snappy. It also packs a Dimensity 9300+ processor, which delivers more than enough horsepower for most tasks.
With this device, you won't have to worry about missing out on new One UI features. It comes with seven years of Android and security updates. That means you should get every OS version until Android 21.
The slate is also equipped with a 10090mAh battery, the same as the previous generation. The charging speed remains unchanged as well, so you're getting 45W max wired charging speed. That's not a dealbreaker, though, as the model can last you as much as several days with modest use.
If you're looking for an Android tablet with a comfortably large display, powerful performance, and a reasonable price, the Tab S10+ is the one to grab. Get yours at Walmart and save $227 with this generous promo, and keep in mind the promo is exclusively available on the 256GB model.
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