Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Samsung's powerful Tab S10+ continues to win hearts at this price

Walmart is offering the hottest Galaxy Tab S10+ promo you can find right now.

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S10+ displays a sports car and is set against a black background.
Serious performance doesn't have to cost you a seriously hefty price. | Image by Samsung

Finding a high-end tablet at a decent price isn't always easy. Sometimes, retailers hold off until major shopping events to drop the best discounts. But does that mean you should wait for those rare events to upgrade? Nope, especially if you're after a new Galaxy Tab S10+.

This Android tablet can usually set you back almost $1,000 (and even more at the official store), but Walmart's ongoing sale lets you save $227 off. This is its highest discount at the time of writing, as Amazon sells it with a more modest $200 price cut. 

Galaxy Tab S10+: save $227 at Walmart
$772 98
$999 99
$227 off (23%)
Walmart is currently selling the Galaxy Tab S10+ at a splendid discount. The tablet is down by $227, bringing it to a much more bearable price. Grab yours and save big at the retailer while the promo is still available.
Buy at Walmart
Recommended For You



Although Samsung released the Tab S11 lineup some time ago, it only consists of a "vanilla" variant and a Tab S11 Ultra. That makes the Tab S10+ the brand's latest 12.4-inch odel. 

The Tab S10+ boasts gorgeous, vivid colors, thanks to the Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen technology, while the 120Hz refresh rate keeps animations snappy. It also packs a Dimensity 9300+ processor, which delivers more than enough horsepower for most tasks. 

With this device, you won't have to worry about missing out on new One UI features. It comes with seven years of Android and security updates. That means you should get every OS version until Android 21. 

The slate is also equipped with a 10090mAh battery, the same as the previous generation. The charging speed remains unchanged as well, so you're getting 45W max wired charging speed. That's not a dealbreaker, though, as the model can last you as much as several days with modest use. 

If you're looking for an Android tablet with a comfortably large display, powerful performance, and a reasonable price, the Tab S10+ is the one to grab. Get yours at Walmart and save $227 with this generous promo, and keep in mind the promo is exclusively available on the 256GB model.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16263 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals