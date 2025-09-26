Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Most OnePlus phones are at a serious risk from a bad SMS vulnerability

All OnePlus phones with software released after 2020 are likely vulnerable.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android OnePlus
Most OnePlus phones are at a serious risk from a bad SMS vulnerability
OnePlus might be riding the wave of excitement for its upcoming OnePlus 15 release, but its older devices appear to be victims of a serious security flaw. A cybersecurity firm has discovered a vulnerability that exposes SMS and MMS data from some OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus phones are at risk from a security vulnerability, but a patch is on the way


If your OnePlus device is running OxygenOS 12 or later, you’re likely at risk from a newly discovered security flaw. The breach leaves SMS and MMS data exposed, but OnePlus has finally acknowledged it and said it’ll release a patch in mid-October.

The vulnerability was discovered by the security company Rapid7 on devices running OxygenOS 12, 14, and 15. The vulnerability exists because of modifications to the Telephony service on Android done by OnePlus. Thanks to those changes, installed apps can access SMS and MMS data, along with metadata, “without permission, user interaction, or consent.”

Rapid7 claims it had tried to inform OnePlus about the vulnerability, dubbed CVE-2025-10184, months before publishing it on Monday, but the company never responded. OnePlus confirmed it was aware of the issue in a statement to 9to5Google.

We acknowledge the recent disclosure of CVE-2025-10184 and have implemented a fix. This will be rolled out globally via software update starting from mid-October. OnePlus remains committed to protecting customer data and will continue to prioritize security improvements.
OnePlus, September 2025

How to keep yourself safe?



If you have a OnePlus device that could be vulnerable to the flaw, Rapid7 recommends only installing apps from trusted sources and uninstalling any app you don’t need. The security firm also says you should move your texting to encrypted messaging apps and switch from SMS two-factor authentication to an authenticator app. 

Do you use SMS for two-factor authentication?

Vote View Result


In fact, implementing those tips could be a good idea even if you’re not a OnePlus user. Security flaws are discovered all the time, across operating systems and with all sorts of devices. Recently, a WhatsApp flaw put iPhone 16 and older in danger, and a similar vulnerability was discovered on Galaxy S25 and other Samsung phones. 

Common sense is good for security


Keeping yourself safe often sounds like too much work, but some simple steps can help you drastically improve your security. Update your devices and apps often, so you get the latest security patches. Don’t install apps from unofficial sources unless you know what you’re doing. Stay away from shady websites. These simple steps should keep you out of trouble most of the time.

Recommended Stories

Most OnePlus phones are at a serious risk from a bad SMS vulnerability

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Cameras are dead money: watch the Galaxy S25 Ultra flex and win

by Sebastian Pier • 1

Google just gave Pixel Buds Pro 2 the upgrade everyone was waiting for

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless