Samsung warns phone owners about major security issue: "Update your Galaxy phone ASAP"

Samsung says that the flaw has been exploited in the wild





The flaw has a severity rating of critical and was reported by messaging app WhatsApp. It is unknown whether the security issue is limited to WhatsApp or affects other messaging platforms. With 3 billion monthly active users, this vulnerability has a large pool of potential victims. The flaw in CVE-2025-21043 is found in a closed-source image parsing library from a company named Quramsoft. The flaw can lead to a vulnerability known as an out-of-bounds write





A remote attacker can send an image file, created specifically to cause a problem, to a vulnerable device. When the device attempts to process the image, the malicious code is written in a space where it doesn't belong. This overflow data can contain malicious code, and if it is written into a specific memory location, the attacker can trick the system into executing that code allowing the attacker to take control of the device. This would result in the attacker having access to the victim's phone.





Because this is a zero-click attack, the victim does not have to do anything to set it off. That makes it more dangerous than your typical phishing scam since there is nothing that you can avoid pressing to prevent the attack from happening. These attacks take place in the background, making it hard for you to know that your phone is compromised. These attacks are considered to be rare because they are so hard to pull off.

Targets of these attacks are usually high-profile individuals





Such attacks are also sophisticated which means they are attempted by well-funded nation-states engaged in some sort of espionage campaign against well-known individuals. Targets include journalists, politicians, diplomats and those working in government defense departments.

A similar zero-click vulnerability targeted to iPhone models was patched by WhatsApp last month. WhatsApp said that it fixed an "incomplete authorization of linked device synchronization messages in WhatsApp." This "could have allowed an unrelated user to trigger processing of content from an arbitrary URL on a target’s device." Combined with another vulnerability WhatsApp handled last month, the pair of vulnerabilities were exploited against targeted users via a sophisticated attack.









Galaxy phone than an iPhone or Pixel because Samsung's updates are rolled out by the model of the phone, the country where the phone is used, and the carrier the phone is connected with. In other words, updates to Galaxy phones are staggered. Nonetheless, as soon as your phone does receive Android and security updates, make sure you install the new files ASAP. It's not that hard to protect yourself. Make sure that your Galaxy phone is running the latest version of Android and that all of your apps are also running their latest versions. This might be a little harder with athan an iPhone or Pixel because Samsung's updates are rolled out by the model of the phone, the country where the phone is used, and the carrier the phone is connected with. In other words, updates to Galaxy phones are staggered. Nonetheless, as soon as your phone does receive Android and security updates, make sure you install the new files ASAP.

What if you're not well known?





Even though these are said to be targeted attacks, it doesn't mean that you shouldn't take precautions. Attackers eyes get wide when they are going after a device that doesn't have the current OS version and a recent security patch installed. Don't make this easy for them, especially since it is so easy to make sure that your device is running the most up-to-date versions of Android and security updates on your phone.

