Apple will fix the biggest security flaw in its messaging truce with Android
After years of drama over iOS Messages showing blue bubbles for iPhone users and green for Android ones, Apple finally brought RCS support with iOS 18. However, unlike iMessage, which already had end-to-end encryption (E2EE), RCS messaging was left out due to the previous standard lacking cross-platform encryption.
The GSM Association has confirmed that the latest RCS standard now supports end-to-end encryption using the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol. This marks the first time encryption can work seamlessly across different platform providers.
At the same time, Apple has announced its plans to adopt the new standard, bringing RCS messaging much closer to iMessage in terms of security.
As I mentioned above, Apple introduced RCS support to the iPhone with iOS 18.1 last fall, finally giving Android users a more modern messaging experience when texting with iPhone users. Unlike SMS, RCS brings key features like typing indicators, emoji reactions, read receipts, and the ability to send high-resolution photos and videos.
However, one major drawback was the lack of end-to-end encryption in the RCS Universal Profile standard – until now.
That said, while Apple’s announcement came right alongside the GSMA’s release of RCS Universal Profile 3.0, there is no clear timeline for when any company, including Apple, will fully implement the new standard. So far, Apple hasn’t shared when it plans to roll out support in iOS.
But that’s about to change – thanks to updated RCS specifications, iPhone and Android users will soon be able to send E2EE RCS messages.
End-to-end encryption is a powerful privacy and security technology that iMessage has supported since the beginning, and now we are pleased to have helped lead a cross industry effort to bring end-to-end encryption to the RCS Universal Profile published by the GSMA. We will add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in future software updates.
– Apple, March 2025
With end-to-end encryption, only your device holds the decryption keys, meaning no third party – including Apple or your carrier – can access your conversations. iMessage has had this level of encryption since day one.
Most notably, the new specifications define how to apply MLS within the context of RCS. These procedures ensure that messages and other content such as files remain confidential and secure as they travel between clients. That means that RCS will be the first large-scale messaging service to support interoperable E2EE between client implementations from different providers. Together with other unique security features such as SIM-based authentication, E2EE will provide RCS users with the highest level of privacy and security for stronger protection from scams, fraud and other security and privacy threats.
– Tom Van Pelt, Technical Director at GSMA, March 2025
Now that encryption is officially part of the RCS standard, Apple has wasted no time in committing to adopt it. Actually, the tech giant was surprisingly quick at that and I think it’s great to see Apple immediately back such a major security upgrade, helping to make messaging safer for all users.
