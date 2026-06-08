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Apple Intelligence upgrades finally deliver on what Apple promised in 2024

Is this checkmate against the competition, or just a long-overdue catch-up?

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Polina Kovalakova
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A new and improved Apple Intelligence is here. | Image by Apple
When Apple Intelligence was first mentioned in 2024, iPhone users expected big changes. Despite the big initial promises, many of the features the Cupertino tech giant initially showcased didn’t launch the same year or in 2025. Now, Apple Intelligence may finally be living up to its initial potential.

During WWDC 2026, Apple unveiled a number of new Apple Intelligence features and key upgrades to improve the user experience and make its AI capabilities a bit closer to competitors like Gemini.

Visual Intelligence is getting a major revamp



Apple introduces new AI-powered features to make the Camera app more intuitive to use. The biggest change here is the overhaul of Visual Intelligence.
This feature was previously positioned within the camera control button, allowing iPhone users to ‘scan’ their surroundings and get relevant information through AI.

Now, it sits right in the Camera app for convenience. But the easier access isn’t the only highlight. Users will now be able to scan business cards, with the numbers and addresses getting automatically added as contacts, among many others.

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On top of that, a new Siri mode in the Camera app allows users to scan nutrition information from labels to track calorie intake. The results are automatically added to the Health app, making it easier to stay on top of dietary routines.

Which Apple Intelligence feature feels most useful to you?
1 Votes

New photo-editing tools


Even the perfect photo can be ruined by a small imperfection. With iOS 27, Apple rolls out two new AI-powered photo editing tools in the Photos app to tackle such imperfections.

The first one, called Extend, generates additional elements when users expand or change a crop in an image. The Reframe tool allows users to change the perspective of a photo.

Shortcuts is becoming more user-friendly


The Cupertino tech giant also adds Apple Intelligence in its Shortcuts app. This would allow users to describe what they want using natural language. Siri then organizes things and creates multi-step automations.

Multi-app integration


Apple Intelligence is also added in key apps, such as Calendar and Wallet. The Wallet app is getting a new AI-powered bill-splitting feature that lets users scan a receipt and request payments for specific items from friends through Apple Cash.

Users can also create digital passes of physical tickets or membership cards.

Improvements on existing features



Aside from rolling out new AI-powered tools, Apple is upgrading some key features that have already been available on iPhones. For example, Image Playground has been refined for better efficiency, allowing users to quickly generate custom wallpapers.

Genmoji and Writing Tools get AI-powered refinements, which let iPhone users create more lifelike emojis and perfect their writing with grammar-checking tools.

User reception of Apple Intelligence


Opinions shared online show Apple Intelligence is being received as a bit of a ‘mixed bag.’ For some, releasing AI features that don’t get in the way all the time is incredibly useful, while others share that they don’t even remember the last time they used AI on their iPhone.

While I agree that not all AI features in a phone are 100% useful and deemed to be used every single day, I think some might start using Apple Intelligence way more often now.

To me, the most useful addition of all is the integration of AI-powered tools into Shortcuts. This app is used by a lot of iPhone owners, and making it even easier to organize personal shortcuts sounds like a big leap forward in usability.

The key takeaway


Ultimately, it all boils down to the user experience. While Apple did take its time rolling out some of its more sophisticated AI features, it appears that the company is finally catching up to its competitors.

Giving users meaningful tools that can improve their daily experience is what AI is supposed to be all about, so kudos to Apple for (eventually) delivering on what was promised.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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