The Galaxy A27 gets closer to flagship territory, but at a cost

The full picture





While Samsung is yet to confirm any of these details, I think the Galaxy A27 is shaping up to deliver serious value. What to expect from the display design, and pricing?





So far, leaks have suggested the device could have the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display as its predecessor. The refresh rate will most likely be 120Hz. According to some rumors, the newer model could be slightly thicker than the A26, measuring 7.9mm. For context, the previous generation features a 7.7mm profile, so the difference isn't dramatic.





If Samsung adds no upgrades on the camera front, we can expect the model to pack a 50MP main sensor. In addition, it might come in four color options: Pink, Green, Blue, and Black.