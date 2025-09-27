Meta’s Metabot is a humanoid robot that the company wants to be the backbone of robotics’ future

The software backbone for humanoid robots is Meta’s next big goal

Another big bet from Meta





To give some context about the scale of this effort, Meta has reportedly invested over $100 billion in Reality Labs, its augmented and virtual reality division. As a result, we’ve seen the recently announced Meta Ray-Ban Display and the prototype of Project Orion. The company has also spent billions on its Superintelligence AI lab, including a $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI.



Recommended Stories

Would you trust Meta software to power a humanoid robot in your home? Yes Maybe, if the software is good No It doesn’t matter, such a thing is never happening Yes 0% Maybe, if the software is good 0% No 0% It doesn’t matter, such a thing is never happening 0%



The company is not the only one that is pursuing robotics. Apple is



One more thing to wait for

Long gone are the days when such announcements made me excited. Meta has been talking about its big plans for a long time, and it even changed its name because of its ambition. Four years later, we’re as far from living in a metaverse as ever, and the promises of augmented reality and artificial intelligence appear just as empty.



Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to have a robot that could fold the laundry for me. As much as I hate laundry, I just don’t believe that will happen anytime soon, just like the metaverse went nowhere. The company is not the only one that is pursuing robotics. Apple is reportedly working on home robots, and Tesla has demoed versions of its Optimus robot.Long gone are the days when such announcements made me excited. Meta has been talking about its big plans for a long time, and it even changed its name because of its ambition. Four years later, we’re as far from living in a metaverse as ever, and the promises of augmented reality and artificial intelligence appear just as empty.Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to have a robot that could fold the laundry for me. As much as I hate laundry, I just don’t believe that will happen anytime soon, just like the metaverse went nowhere.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer