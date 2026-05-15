Meta just launched another Instagram app you didn't ask for



What Meta just announced Meta has



The standalone Instants app Meta has officially launched Instants as both a feature inside Instagram and a standalone app on iOS and Android. The idea is unfiltered, in-the-moment photos that vanish once your friends see them, with replies routing straight to your DMs.The standalone Instants app first showed up in select countries about three weeks ago under the name "Shots." Meta is now going global with the rebrand and treating this like a proper debut.







How it actually works Inside Instagram, Instants lives in the bottom right corner of your inbox behind a stack-of-photos icon. You add a caption first (the opposite of Stories), pick between Close Friends or mutual followers, then tap to share.



There's an undo button for the inevitable "wait, why did I send that" moment, and your Instants stay in your personal archive for up to a year. The standalone app exists so you can skip Instagram entirely and get straight to the camera, which sounds useful until you remember Instagram is already on your phone. Inside Instagram, Instants lives in the bottom right corner of your inbox behind a stack-of-photos icon. You add a caption first (the opposite of Stories), pick between Close Friends or mutual followers, then tap to share.There's an undo button for the inevitable "wait, why did I send that" moment, and your Instants stay in your personal archive for up to a year. The standalone app exists so you can skip Instagram entirely and get straight to the camera, which sounds useful until you remember Instagram is already on your phone.



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What does your ephemeral photo sharing actually look like? I send everything through Snapchat, always have Stories handles it, I don't need anything else I just text the photos to whoever should see them Casual photos stay in my camera roll, end of story Vote 1 Votes



Why this relaunch feels like panic to me If the quiet April launch was pulling real numbers, Meta would be leading with engagement stats instead of a fresh blog post and a global push. Companies that are winning don't relaunch the same product twice in a month.



It's obvious by now that Meta is trying to chip away at Snapchat by copying the one thing Snapchat still does better than anyone. The catch is that audience already lives on Snapchat. The Instagram crowd has Stories for the disappearing stuff and the main feed for the curated stuff, so I'm honestly not sure who Instants is for. If the quiet April launch was pulling real numbers, Meta would be leading with engagement stats instead of a fresh blog post and a global push. Companies that are winning don't relaunch the same product twice in a month.It's obvious by now that Meta is trying to chip away at Snapchat by copying the one thing Snapchat still does better than anyone. The catch is that audience already lives on Snapchat. The Instagram crowd has Stories for the disappearing stuff and the main feed for the curated stuff, so I'm honestly not sure who Instants is for.



Why I'm calling this one dead on arrival Instants is Stories without the polish, Snapchat without the audience, and BeReal without the gimmick that made it briefly interesting. I can't see what hole in my social media routine this is supposed to fill.



The standalone app is the part that really gets me. Asking people to download a second Meta app just to reach a camera one tap faster than their existing Instagram install is not much of a value proposition, in my opinion.



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Instants is Stories without the polish, Snapchat without the audience, and BeReal without the gimmick that made it briefly interesting. I can't see what hole in my social media routine this is supposed to fill.The standalone app is the part that really gets me. Asking people to download a second Meta app just to reach a camera one tap faster than their existing Instagram install is not much of a value proposition, in my opinion.If Instants is still around by this time next year, I'll eat my words. Until then, I'm betting this one quietly folds back into Instagram before its first birthday.

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Meta is taking another swing at ephemeral photo sharing, and the company is acting like nobody noticed when it tried the same thing three weeks ago. Same app, same concept, slightly different packaging, and a much louder press push behind it this time.