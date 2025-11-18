Best Android browser app is about to get even better
The Samsung Internet Browser will be even better with the release of One UI 8.5.
The Samsung Internet Browser app is arguably the most underrated browser available for Android phones. At one time, it was always the first app I installed on new Android phones. You can easily access features such as switching to the desktop version of a website, something that I used to prefer when browsing on my phone (until I got older and my eyes got worse). You can customize the search site you use with the address bar, have unused tabs close automatically, move the address bar to the bottom, enable a tab bar, and more.
The Samsung Internet Browser can be installed from the Play Store and the Galaxy Store
Even though it is named the Samsung Internet Browser, you don't have to have a Galaxy device to install it. If you have an Android device, the Samsung Internet Browser can be installed from the Google Play Store by tapping on this link. You can also choose to install a beta version of the Samsung Internet browser by pressing on this link. If you own a Galaxy phone or tablet, you can install the mobile browser directly from the Galaxy Store. The Samsung Internet Browser beta can also be downloaded from the Galaxy Store.
According to a tweet posted on "X" by @GalaxyTechie, Samsung is prepping an update for its browser app when it releases One UI 8.5, which is expected to debut on the Galaxy S26 series early next year. First of all, there is a new icon and a new welcome screen. The address bar will not only float, but it also disappears when you scroll through a webpage, so it won't cover up some of the content you are viewing.
The Samsung Internet Browser is getting new features in One UI 8.5. | Image credit-@GalaxyTechie
A new feature will allow users to block fixed-position pop-ups so they don't block the content you're viewing
Also changing will be the layout which will be similar to the Gallery app's grid view. This will allow you to more easily manage tabs and organize them. A compact floating bar will allow you to customize the order in which buttons appear. This can make using the Samsung Internet Browser much easier to use. You can see a list of extra buttons that can be employed to make navigation easier. Another feature will allow users to "like" a video directly from the browser.
More features are coming to the Samsung Internet Browser with One UI 8.5. | Imagine credit-@GalaxyTechie
Don't you hate it when you're reading a website and a pop-up appears blocking the site? According to the tweet, the One UI 8.5 update for Samsung Internet Browser will be able to block fixed-position pop-ups. Here's an interesting new feature. When downloading an APK while using the Samsung Internet Browser, the browser will look to see if the app is available from the Galaxy Store. If it is, the installation will take place from the latter making it more secure.
When you close the browser a pop-up will appear giving you the option to close all open tabs at one time. You'll also have the option to disable the pop-up for future use.
