Best Android browser app is about to get even better

According to a tweet posted on "X" by @GalaxyTechie , Samsung is prepping an update for its browser app when it releases One UI 8.5, which is expected to debut on the Galaxy S26 series early next year. First of all, there is a new icon and a new welcome screen. The address bar will not only float, but it also disappears when you scroll through a webpage, so it won't cover up some of the content you are viewing.





A new feature will allow users to block fixed-position pop-ups so they don't block the content you're viewing





Also changing will be the layout which will be similar to the Gallery app's grid view. This will allow you to more easily manage tabs and organize them. A compact floating bar will allow you to customize the order in which buttons appear. This can make using the Samsung Internet Browser much easier to use. You can see a list of extra buttons that can be employed to make navigation easier. Another feature will allow users to "like" a video directly from the browser.





Don't you hate it when you're reading a website and a pop-up appears blocking the site? According to the tweet, the One UI 8.5 update for Samsung Internet Browser will be able to block fixed-position pop-ups. Here's an interesting new feature. When downloading an APK while using the Samsung Internet Browser, the browser will look to see if the app is available from the Galaxy Store. If it is, the installation will take place from the latter making it more secure.





When you close the browser a pop-up will appear giving you the option to close all open tabs at one time. You'll also have the option to disable the pop-up for future use.

