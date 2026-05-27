For less than $90, the Marshall Willen II becomes your perfect companion under the stars this summer
It's so small that it can fit in the palm of your hand.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sleek, durable, and boasting incredible sound. | Image by Marshall
Summer is when we usually spend more time outside on long strolls or just chilling out in the park. If you’re looking for a compact Bluetooth speaker to keep you company while gazing at the stars during those warm summer nights, you should definitely check out Amazon’s deal on the Marshall Willen II.
The retailer has discounted this compact speaker by 31%, cutting $40 off its price. While $40 doesn’t seem significant, it actually lets you treat yourself to a brand-new Marshall Willen II for less than $90. And let me tell you this: this bad boy is a total bargain at this price.
Recommended For You
- Don’t miss out: Check out our handpicked selection of today’s best mobile deals
Thanks to its small build, it easily fits in the palm of your hand, so you can bring it anywhere you want. And I do mean anywhere, as this handsome fella boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it’s dust-tight and can even survive a submersion of up to 3.3 feet for around 30 minutes.
Of course, since this is a Marshall speaker, you’re also getting a device with phenomenal sound out of the box. It even comes with a built-in microphone, allowing you to use it as a loudspeaker during phone calls.
Factor in a battery life of up to 17 hours on a single charge, which is pretty great for such a small speaker, and you get a gadget that punches way above its weight and current price. So, don’t miss out! Tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and get a brand-new Marshall Willen II for just south of $90 now before the offer expires!
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: