For less than $90, the Marshall Willen II becomes your perfect companion under the stars this summer

Thanks to its small build, it easily fits in the palm of your hand, so you can bring it anywhere you want. And I do mean anywhere, as this handsome fella boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it’s dust-tight and can even survive a submersion of up to 3.3 feet for around 30 minutes.Of course, since this is a Marshall speaker, you’re also getting a device with phenomenal sound out of the box. It even comes with a built-in microphone, allowing you to use it as a loudspeaker during phone calls.Factor in a battery life of up to 17 hours on a single charge, which is pretty great for such a small speaker, and you get a gadget that punches way above its weight and current price. So, don’t miss out! Tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and get a brand-new Marshall Willen II for just south of $90 now before the offer expires!