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For less than $90, the Marshall Willen II becomes your perfect companion under the stars this summer

It's so small that it can fit in the palm of your hand.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A promotional image of the Marshall Willen II.
Sleek, durable, and boasting incredible sound. | Image by Marshall

Summer is when we usually spend more time outside on long strolls or just chilling out in the park. If you’re looking for a compact Bluetooth speaker to keep you company while gazing at the stars during those warm summer nights, you should definitely check out Amazon’s deal on the Marshall Willen II.

The retailer has discounted this compact speaker by 31%, cutting $40 off its price. While $40 doesn’t seem significant, it actually lets you treat yourself to a brand-new Marshall Willen II for less than $90. And let me tell you this: this bad boy is a total bargain at this price.

Marshall Willen II: Save 31% on Amazon!
$40 off (31%)
Now selling for just under $90, the Marshall Willen II is the ultimate budget-friendly choice for anyone after good sound in a tiny package. This palm-sized powerhouse delivers incredible audio quality, backed by high durability and solid battery life. Grab yours before the offer ends!
Buy at Amazon
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Thanks to its small build, it easily fits in the palm of your hand, so you can bring it anywhere you want. And I do mean anywhere, as this handsome fella boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it’s dust-tight and can even survive a submersion of up to 3.3 feet for around 30 minutes.

Of course, since this is a Marshall speaker, you’re also getting a device with phenomenal sound out of the box. It even comes with a built-in microphone, allowing you to use it as a loudspeaker during phone calls.

Factor in a battery life of up to 17 hours on a single charge, which is pretty great for such a small speaker, and you get a gadget that punches way above its weight and current price. So, don’t miss out! Tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and get a brand-new Marshall Willen II for just south of $90 now before the offer expires!
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
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$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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