Garmin Venu 4 with stainless steel case gets a sweet discount on Amazon









Garmin Venu 4: Save $50! $50 off (9%) A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the Garmin Venu 4, dropping this beauty below $500. The watch is loaded with features and can easily complement any attire. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Don’t miss out: Check out our handpicked selection of today’s best mobile deals



Fortunately, a third-party seller on Amazon has slashed $50 off this beauty, dropping its cost just below the $500 mark. I know, I know — this is still far from affordable, but it’s also worth noting that you’ll rarely see this bad boy selling at a lower price than that. So, while the discount isn't anything to write home about, it lets you get one of the best lifestyle smartwatches on the market for less, which is always an unmissable opportunity if you ask me.



Not to mention that you still get 30 days to return the smartwatch in case there’s an issue with it, so I believe it’s a deal worth considering. Plus, it has a premium feel thanks to its stainless steel case, unlike its predecessor, which has a stainless bezel but a fiber-reinforced polymer case. And in contrast to some Garmin smartwatches, our friend here boasts a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, allowing you to navigate through the menus with ease.



Believe me, you’ll have a lot to navigate here, as it’s loaded with features from top to bottom. From boasting a dedicated LED flashlight to stuff like ECG, sleep tracking, and Body Battery monitoring, it comes with all the health-tracking bells and whistles you’d expect to find on such an expensive timepiece.



Since it’s a lifestyle smartwatch, it also supports phone calls, smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and access to the Connect IQ store, where you can find apps like WhatsApp.



Add in a battery life of up to 12 days, and you’ve just got the perfect Fortunately, a third-party seller on Amazon has slashed $50 off this beauty, dropping its cost just below the $500 mark. I know, I know — this is still far from affordable, but it’s also worth noting that you’ll rarely see this bad boy selling at a lower price than that. So, while the discount isn't anything to write home about, it lets you get one of the best lifestyle smartwatches on the market for less, which is always an unmissable opportunity if you ask me.Not to mention that you still get 30 days to return the smartwatch in case there’s an issue with it, so I believe it’s a deal worth considering. Plus, it has a premium feel thanks to its stainless steel case, unlike its predecessor, which has a stainless bezel but a fiber-reinforced polymer case. And in contrast to some Garmin smartwatches, our friend here boasts a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, allowing you to navigate through the menus with ease.Believe me, you’ll have a lot to navigate here, as it’s loaded with features from top to bottom. From boasting a dedicated LED flashlight to stuff like ECG, sleep tracking, and Body Battery monitoring, it comes with all the health-tracking bells and whistles you’d expect to find on such an expensive timepiece.Since it’s a lifestyle smartwatch, it also supports phone calls, smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and access to the Connect IQ store, where you can find apps like WhatsApp.Add in a battery life of up to 12 days, and you’ve just got the perfect Galaxy Watch 8 Classic or Apple Watch Series 11 alternative if you don’t want to charge your smartwatch every single day. So, if it fits the bill, act fast and get your Garmin Venu 4 with this deal while you still can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

You don't need to be an outdoor aficionado who goes mountain biking every Sunday in order to rock a Garmin smartwatch. While the brand is famous for its rugged, outdoor monsters, it also offers sleek-looking wearables tailored for those of us who like to chill with Netflix and a bowl of popcorn.Of course, since it’s Garmin we’re talking about here, even those smartwatches with a slimmer build cost an arm and a leg to get. For instance, the Venu 4, the company’s top-tier lifestyle smartwatch, will set you back around $550, which is quite the hefty price.