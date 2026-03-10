The March Feature Drop breaks a key battery feature on Pixel phones, making charging painfully slow

Charging the last few percentages is taking hours on Pixel phones









Recommended For You However, after downloading the March 2026 update, many users are reporting that their Google phones with the charging limit feature enabled are taking almost an hour to charge the last remaining 2-3% from 80%. A Redditor mentioned that their device took almost 47 minutes to go from 77% to 80%. Before the update, charging the same remaining 3% took only around 6 minutes. A faulty charger is definitely not to blame, as they reportedly used the same 7.5 W A-to-C charger both times. Another user commented that their Pixel took almost 30 minutes to go from 78% to 80% charge.



That's exactly how the feature is intended to perform, as per Google



While most of the affected users are certain that the slow charging is being caused by a bug in the latest Pixel update, Google disagrees. The same issue was also recently reported on the Issue Tracker. A



The issue isn't limited to a particular model. Users have reported it on the latest Pixel 10 series, Pixel 9 lineup, and several older Pixel lines as well. This clearly indicates that the problem stems from a software bug introduced in the March update, rather than a hardware issue affecting only specific Google phone models.While most of the affected users are certain that the slow charging is being caused by a bug in the latest Pixel update, Google disagrees. The same issue was also recently reported on the Issue Tracker. A comment under this post , which appears to be from a Google employee, says that this behavior isn't caused by any bug. Instead, it's exactly how the 80% charge limit feature is designed to function.

It has been further noted that "in the current software build, the device charges at normal speed until it reaches approximately 77%, at which point it transitions to a lower current to reach the final 80% limit." However, the comment also mentions that "we (Google) are currently working on optimizing the user experience."





Are you going to install the March Feature Drop knowing it slows down charging on your Pixel? Yes, as I can't wait to try the features it brings. I'd wait until this is fixed. I've already installed the update and regret it. I don't use charge limit, so I'll install the update. Vote 2 Votes

Something seems fishy

Google says the latest software update reduces your Pixel's charging speed near the limit to manage battery health. I can't thank you enough for that, Google. But does that mean that prior to this update, the feature wasn't actually helping maintain battery health?



I wouldn't have minded if just a couple of extra charging minutes had been added. For instance, charging the remaining 3% up to the 80% limit could have taken around 10-12 minutes instead of the previous 5-6 minutes. But taking almost an hour to go from 77% to 80% feels comically slow.









Some of you might say, "Why not simply unplug the charger at 77%? The remaining 3% wouldn't give more than 10 to 15 minutes of screen time." But why settle for something you know was performing well but has been made a pain without any reason?

All that said, the only solution you have right now is to turn off the charging optimization option, which will eventually make your phone charge to 100% instead of stopping at 80%. As aforementioned, the tech giant is said to be working on optimizing the user experience of this capability. Let's hope that by this they mean the engineers are working to reduce the time your Pixel currently takes to juice up the last few percent of the battery with the charge limit enabled.

