Another week, another must-have feature arrives in Google Messages

While this sounds great on paper, I've always felt that this feature needs a slight behavior change. You see, whenever you tap one of the suggested smart replies, Google Messages automatically sends it. It's like you show a little interest in a particular shirt in a clothing store, and the shopkeeper instantly creates a bill for it.





Instead, it should work like this: when you tap a smart reply, it loads into the text field, and then you can send it manually if you want or edit it and add extra details if needed. Fortunately, Google has realized this is the ideal approach and introduced a new "Tap to Draft" option in its messaging app.

It can be enabled by navigating to Message Settings > Suggestions > Tap to Draft. If you've disabled its toggle, the previous behavior takes over – a smart reply will be sent automatically when you tap it.





It was actually a much-needed change



Ever since its introduction, I have used the smart reply feature almost daily. Even so, I often tapped on one of the suggested replies, thinking the app would let me edit it, only to end up sending a follow-up text to clarify or add extra information I had initially intended to include in an already sent smart reply.



Some of you might say that you use Google Messages' edit function to add pertinent information to an already sent smart reply. But don't you think that's extra labor that could have been easily avoided if the tech giant had taken the approach of drafting the smart reply instead of sending it automatically?

Fortunately, after several years, Google has finally realized that the majority of users would prefer to draft a smart reply before sending it instantly. As a result, the company has introduced this change. I've spotted the new "Tap to Draft" option in the beta build 20260303_00_RC00 . It will likely become available in the stable version of the app in the coming days.

