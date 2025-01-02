Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there's a catch

The December 2024 Pixel Drop, part of the Android 15 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release 1) update, has brought one of the most requested features to Pixel devices: the option to limit battery charging to 80%. This feature is designed to extend battery life and minimize wear, but there’s a small catch—it won’t work if your phone is powered off.

What is Android QPR1?


For those unfamiliar, Android’s QPR updates aren’t just your usual security patches. They’re Google’s way of rolling out meaningful improvements to Android throughout the year. Think of them as mini upgrades that go beyond fixing bugs. Here’s what they typically bring:
  • New Features: QPR updates often introduce features tested during beta programs.
  • UI Tweaks: Subtle refinements based on user feedback to improve design and usability.
  • Bug Fixes & Security: More comprehensive fixes compared to monthly patches.
  • Performance Enhancements: Tweaks to make your phone run smoother and more efficiently.

Pixel phones are usually the first to get these updates, and the Pixel Drop features—exclusive perks for Pixel users—are a big part of the excitement. The new 80% charge limit is one of these perks, and it’s already getting a lot of attention.

How does the 80% charge limit work?


Once you’ve updated to the December patch, you’ll find a new toggle in the Battery section of your Settings. Turning this on caps your phone’s charge at 80% instead of letting it hit 100%. Why does this matter? It’s all about battery health.

Smartphone batteries degrade over time, especially when frequently charged to full capacity or exposed to heat. By limiting the charge to 80%, the battery experiences less stress, which helps it last longer. If you’ve used devices from Samsung or OnePlus, you might already be familiar with this type of feature—it’s something Pixel users have been asking for, and it’s finally here.

The quirk: it doesn’t work when powered off


As handy as the 80% charge limit is, there’s a noticeable limitation: it doesn’t work when your phone is turned off. If you charge your Pixel while it’s powered down, it’ll still charge all the way to 100%, no matter what setting you’ve enabled.

This is likely because the feature is tied to Android’s operating system. Without the OS running, the phone can’t enforce the limit. For most people, who usually charge their phones while they’re on, this won’t be a big deal. But if you’re someone who prefers charging your phone while it’s off—like overnight or during long breaks—this could be a bit frustrating. It’s a contrast to devices like iPhones or Samsung Galaxy phones, which typically power on when plugged into a charger, making such limits easier to manage.

But there is a simple workaround this problem. If you want to make full use of the charge limit feature, the easiest workaround is to keep your phone powered on while charging. This way, the system-level feature can do its job and stop the battery from exceeding 80%.

What else does the December update bring?


The 80% charge limit is just one part of the bigger Android 15 QPR1 update. Google has packed in other improvements as well, like better voice isolation during calls and fixes for long-standing bugs. These updates are all about refining the user experience, and this latest release continues to show how much Google focuses on evolving Android throughout the year.

A good start, but some room for improvement


The 80% charge limit is definitely a welcome addition for Pixel users who care about battery health. Sure, the powered-off limitation is a bit of a drawback, but it’s still a step in the right direction. Over time, it wouldn’t be surprising if Google fine-tunes this feature in future updates.

For now, though, this new option shows Google’s commitment to giving Pixel users better tools to extend their devices’ lifespan. It’s a small but meaningful improvement that many users will appreciate.
