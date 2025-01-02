Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch



But there is a simple workaround this problem. If you want to make full use of the charge limit feature, the easiest workaround is to keep your phone powered on while charging. This way, the system-level feature can do its job and stop the battery from exceeding 80%.

What else does the December update bring?

Android 15



A good start, but some room for improvement

The 80% charge limit is definitely a welcome addition for Pixel users who care about battery health. Sure, the powered-off limitation is a bit of a drawback, but it’s still a step in the right direction. Over time, it wouldn’t be surprising if Google fine-tunes this feature in future updates.



For now, though, this new option shows Google’s commitment to giving Pixel users better tools to extend their devices’ lifespan. It’s a small but meaningful improvement that many users will appreciate.

The 80% charge limit is just one part of the biggerQPR1 update. Google has packed in other improvements as well, like better voice isolation during calls and fixes for long-standing bugs. These updates are all about refining the user experience, and this latest release continues to show how much Google focuses on evolving Android throughout the year.