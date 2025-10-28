Only Google knows why this major feature isn't enabled on Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro

UWB Precision Finding using UWB makes it easier to find a lost item using the Android Find Hub





The difference between looking for an item connected to a UWB tag and one hitched to a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tag, or one using crowdsourced networks is huge. UWB delivers precise directions helping you find items that are close by. UWB will show you the exact distance between you and the lost or stolen item you're looking for. BLE tags will give you the general area where a tagged item is located.





Crowdsourced networks require the use of another Android device to stumble into the area where the missing item is located, pick up the BLE signal, and transmit its GPS location via the cloud. The person tracking the device will then receive a notification showing a map and the location where that vehicle picked up the BLE signal.

