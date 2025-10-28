Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Only Google knows why this major feature isn't enabled on Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro

While the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro can, in theory, work with this major Android feature, Google has disabled it.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates Apps Google Google Pixel
Google's illustration shows satellite signals finding lost and missing devices.
Earlier this year, during May to be precise, Google renamed the Find My Device feature calling it the Find Hub. The hub added satellite connectivity and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support. UWB tags deliver more precise location data allowing users with a UWB compatible phone to find a lost object much faster. The satellite connectivity allows users to share their location even if they are at a location not covered with a cellular signal.

UWB Precision Finding using UWB makes it easier to find a lost item using the Android Find Hub


The difference between looking for an item connected to a UWB tag and one hitched to a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tag, or one using crowdsourced networks is huge. UWB delivers precise directions helping you find items that are close by. UWB will show you the exact distance between you and the lost or stolen item you're looking for. BLE tags will give you the general area where a tagged item is located. 

Crowdsourced networks require the use of another Android device to stumble into the area where the missing item is located, pick up the BLE signal, and transmit its GPS location via the cloud. The person tracking the device will then receive a notification showing a map and the location where that vehicle picked up the BLE signal.

Do you want your Android phone to support UWB precision finding?

Vote View Result

Right now, there is only one Find Hub tracker that offers UWB compatibility and that is the Moto Tag. Another issue is that most Android phones don't support UWB. On the other hand, Google has included UWB with all of its Pixel Pro models dating back to the Pixel 6 Pro. Having said that, the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro models will not work with the Find Hub's UWB precsion tracking feature.  

Google has confirmed this as it told Android Authority that UWB precision tracking is available with the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. What Google didn't explain is why the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro don't work with UWB precision tracking.

Image shows precision tracking using UWB.
Precision finding using the Google Find Hub with UWB capabilities. | Image credit-Google

In case you're curious, Samsung includes UWB with its "Ultra," "Plus," and "Fold models. Motorola also offers UWB support for some of its Android handsets. If you plan on using the Moto Tag to keep track of some of your items, you are going to want a phone equipped with UWB. A Google support page explains, "UWB availability and performance varies by tag and device models with Android 13 and up."

The support page notes that UWB is supported on devices including:

  • Pixel 8 series and above (Pro models only)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 and above (Plus and Ultra models only)
  • Motorola Edge and Razr

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1

Latest News

At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless