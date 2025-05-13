Google’s Find My Device is now Find Hub, and It’s getting smarter with UWB and satellite support









The timing is also notable. With Apple reportedly preparing to expand its own Find My network to include satellite-based alerts and third-party accessories, Google’s move could help level the playing field. Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTags already support UWB, but they remain limited to Samsung’s own devices.



From my experience with Google’s older Find My Device system, the app has always been solid for locating phones and earbuds, but its scope was narrow. If Find Hub lives up to these promises, it could turn into a real ecosystem advantage for Android users. The addition of UWB is a major step forward in precision, while satellite support opens the door to entirely new use cases.

As part of the expansion, Find Hub will begin supporting UWB-capable Bluetooth tags later this month, starting with the Moto Tag. This allows for more precise item tracking, narrowing down the tag’s location to a specific point in a room. Support for satellite connectivity is also coming later this year, which will allow users to share locations even in areas with no mobile signal — a feature that could be particularly useful for hikers and frequent travelers.Find Hub will also support third-party tags from brands like July and Mokobara for built-in luggage tracking, Peak for ski gear, and even Pixbee’s Disney-themed tags aimed at kids and families. Beginning in 2025, some airlines will allow Find Hub users to share Bluetooth tag locations directly with their systems, potentially streamlining the process of recovering lost bags at the airport.