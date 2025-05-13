Google’s Find My Device is now Find Hub, and It’s getting smarter with UWB and satellite support
The rebranded Find Hub app is expanding beyond Android phones to support UWB tags, luggage tracking, and even offline satellite-based location sharing.
Up Next:
Google’s Find My Device service is getting a serious upgrade. Announced during Google's Android Show livestream that premiered today, the app has been rebranded to "Find Hub" and is now positioning itself as a more comprehensive solution for finding not just devices, but also people and personal belongings. With the inclusion of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, satellite connectivity, and third-party tag integrations, the platform is evolving into something that rivals Apple’s Find My network — and maybe even surpasses it in a few areas.
As part of the expansion, Find Hub will begin supporting UWB-capable Bluetooth tags later this month, starting with the Moto Tag. This allows for more precise item tracking, narrowing down the tag’s location to a specific point in a room. Support for satellite connectivity is also coming later this year, which will allow users to share locations even in areas with no mobile signal — a feature that could be particularly useful for hikers and frequent travelers.
The move to rebrand "Find My Device" to "Find Hub" reflects Google’s broader ambition: to turn the app into a central hub for all location-based tracking needs, rather than something just limited to Android smartphones and tablets. This shift is timely, considering how fragmented the Android ecosystem has been in terms of location tracking, especially compared to Apple’s tightly integrated experience.
Google's Find My Device network is getting a rebrand to "Find Hub". | Image credit — Google
As part of the expansion, Find Hub will begin supporting UWB-capable Bluetooth tags later this month, starting with the Moto Tag. This allows for more precise item tracking, narrowing down the tag’s location to a specific point in a room. Support for satellite connectivity is also coming later this year, which will allow users to share locations even in areas with no mobile signal — a feature that could be particularly useful for hikers and frequent travelers.
Find Hub will also support third-party tags from brands like July and Mokobara for built-in luggage tracking, Peak for ski gear, and even Pixbee’s Disney-themed tags aimed at kids and families. Beginning in 2025, some airlines will allow Find Hub users to share Bluetooth tag locations directly with their systems, potentially streamlining the process of recovering lost bags at the airport.
The upcoming Grogu-inspired Disney themed tag. | Image credit — Google
The timing is also notable. With Apple reportedly preparing to expand its own Find My network to include satellite-based alerts and third-party accessories, Google’s move could help level the playing field. Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTags already support UWB, but they remain limited to Samsung’s own devices.
From my experience with Google’s older Find My Device system, the app has always been solid for locating phones and earbuds, but its scope was narrow. If Find Hub lives up to these promises, it could turn into a real ecosystem advantage for Android users. The addition of UWB is a major step forward in precision, while satellite support opens the door to entirely new use cases.
From my experience with Google’s older Find My Device system, the app has always been solid for locating phones and earbuds, but its scope was narrow. If Find Hub lives up to these promises, it could turn into a real ecosystem advantage for Android users. The addition of UWB is a major step forward in precision, while satellite support opens the door to entirely new use cases.
Things that are NOT allowed: