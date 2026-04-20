Build your custom plan with Tello!

After getting charged $5,815 by AT&T, this user feels "defeated". Here's how to avoid this horror!

Have you ever heard of WhatsApp?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
AT&T
AT&T logo.
Let's hope AT&T can fix this. | Image by PhoneArena
What's the highest phone bill you've gotten? Was it $300, $500, or even a thousand bucks? How about $5,815?! Yeah, I guess not.

But this is precisely what an AT&T subscriber has recently experienced.

The 1,247% increase




"I feel so defeated, got a $5,185 cell phone bill", says the picklemethis79 Reddit user and goes on to explain how they got the 1,247% increase from their usual $385 bill.

At first, they, naturally, felt like some gargantuan error had been made by AT&T: $5,185 is a shocker when you're used to a $385 monthly bill. But, no, as it turns out, the user will have to pay the bill.

The reason


This happened because the user's daughter had made a long international call with someone she met on Roblox. "They wanted to chat, so they called and talked. She didn't know she was making an international call and talked and talked", the OP (original poster) explains, adding "I do even have 5K in my savings and I feel so screwed and defeated", which I guess is a type and they meant "don't".

Recommended For You
What's the highest phone bill you've received?
0 Votes

Can things be fixed?


Many commenters believe the situation is not as hopeless as it first appears. Several suggested that the carrier could apply an international calling plan retroactively and adjust the bill, provided the case reaches the right department.

Others echoed that a $5,000 charge for a single mistake is excessive and likely negotiable, pointing to past experiences where similarly high bills were eventually reduced.

Some users shared their own stories of massive charges, including one who recalled a bill exceeding $7,000 in the early 2000s.

A more detailed suggestion involved using the carrier's online portal to attempt a retroactive plan change, ensuring that any modifications and effective dates are documented. From there, contacting customer support to request an adjustment could potentially lead to credits or refunds.

However, one user warned against paying the full amount upfront, noting that reimbursements sometimes come in the form of account credit rather than cash, which could lock the user into months or even a year of free service instead of an immediate refund.

There was also some debate over whether backdating a plan would actually work once the bill has already been issued. A few commenters argued that once charges are finalized, retroactive changes alone may not reduce the total, meaning a manual intervention or credit from the provider would still be required.

Others questioned how such adjustments could be approved if the timing of the plan change clearly follows the calls in question.

The wonders of WhatsApp


What users are suggesting "for the next time" is to simply use a chat client like WhatsApp which transmits voice, video and text messages over the internet.

This is very important for those who have kids at home – you must sit down with them and explain that international calls are often extremely costly. Besides, they probably don't have a reason to talk to a stranger halfway across the world in the first place.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
The iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked, and one of them is stealing the show
The iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked, and one of them is stealing the show
Latest News
The iPad Air M3 is the all-rounder you need, especially at that price
The iPad Air M3 is the all-rounder you need, especially at that price
After getting charged $5,815 by AT&T, this user feels "defeated". Here's how to avoid this horror!
After getting charged $5,815 by AT&T, this user feels "defeated". Here's how to avoid this horror!
Instead of Samsung stealing one of OnePlus' best features, seems like OnePlus got inspired to abandon it
Instead of Samsung stealing one of OnePlus' best features, seems like OnePlus got inspired to abandon it
The hugely popular Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17e are lifting the US smartphone market as a whole
The hugely popular Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17e are lifting the US smartphone market as a whole
Verizon warns of pain as corporate strategy takes a dark turn
Verizon warns of pain as corporate strategy takes a dark turn
Pixel 11 Pro might get less powerful so it doesn't get pricier
Pixel 11 Pro might get less powerful so it doesn't get pricier