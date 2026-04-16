Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

At 50% off, the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 headphones become a real treat

The cans rank among the best on the market and are a no-brainer choice at their current price.

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A person wearing a set of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4.
A person wearing a set of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4. | Image by Sennheiser

Apparently, Amazon is feeling quite generous right now, as it’s currently offering a massive 50% discount on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 in Black. That shaves a whopping $223 off these puppies, allowing you to score a member of the elite high-end wireless headphones club for just under $227. Given that these usually sell for about $450, I’d say this is definitely a deal you don’t want to pass up.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Save $223 on Amazon!

$223 off (50%)
You can currently snag a set of Sennheiser Momentum 4 for less than $227, thanks to a whopping $223 off at Amazon. These headphones rank among the best on the market, offering premium sound and feel, complemented by up to a whopping 60 hours of battery life. Don't miss out!
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Actually, you’re in for a treat by snagging a set for 50% off, as these deliver professional-grade sound the moment you put them on and hit “Play.” Of course, this shouldn’t come as a surprise given that Sennheiser is one of the top players in the audio segment, famous for its high-end audio gear. To make things even better, you can dive into the Sennheiser Smart Control app to tailor the sound to your preferences via the built-in EQ, ensuring your favorite Taylor Swift songs sound exactly the way you want them.

Expect all-day comfort as well, thanks to the big earpads with rich padding and premium synthetic leather. And with up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC off, you’ll have plenty of juice for quite a few playlists and then some. But even with ANC turned on, you’d be looking at a battery life of up to 56 hours per charge, which is still utterly impressive.

Speaking of the ANC, it does a solid job of stopping pesky noises, but it’s still a bit behind top dogs like the Sony WH-1000XM6. Another thing worth noting is that these cans don’t support 360-degree audio or head tracking. But for those who value comfort, high-end sound, and want to easily forget the last time they charged their headphones, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 more than make up for the lack of these features.

Bottom line: the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 may be a bit behind their competitors in terms of ANC and fancy features, but they punch above their weight with comfort, sound, and phenomenal endurance. If this is what you’ve been looking for, act fast and save with this deal while you still can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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