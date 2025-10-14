Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets $149 discount at Walmart

iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Boasting loud sound and high durability, the speaker is a must-have for every gathering. Save while you can!

We can always appreciate a hefty discount on a Bluetooth speaker with boombastic sound. And if you’re like us, you’ll definitely love the $149 price cut a third-party seller at Walmart is currently offering on the JBL Boombox 3.

Thanks to this markdown, the speaker is selling for just $350.98 instead of its usual cost of about $500. That said, the discount applies only to the Squad color option. This is one of the biggest price cuts we've ever seen for the Boombox 3, making this offer one you definitely don't want to miss out on.

JBL Boombox 3 in Squad: Now $149 OFF at Walmart!

$350 98
$499 95
$149 off (30%)
A third-party seller at Walmart is offering a massive $149 discount on the JBL Boombox 3, allowing you to grab the model in Squad color for just $350.98. That's a bargain price, which we don't know how long will stay up for grabs. So, act fast and save on this party-ready speaker now while you can!
Buy at Walmart


Sure, the price is still far from budget-friendly, but our friend here is a proper speaker built for parties and large gatherings. Just like the retro boomboxes, this bad boy delivers deep bass and loud sound, which you can tailor to your taste using the EQ in its JBL Portable companion app. Plus, you can pair it with other JBL speakers through its PartyBoost feature for an even louder experience.

If that’s not enough, it boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it’s dust-tight and can even be submerged in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes without taking any damage. That means you can bring it anywhere with peace of mind, knowing it can survive a few accidental spills or Mother Nature’s fall showers.

Battery life is also pretty great, offering up to 24 hours of uninterrupted listening before requiring a recharge.

So, yeah! We truly think the JBL Boombox 3 is worthy of your hard-earned cash. Yes, it’s not affordable, and it’s on the larger side, but it performs exactly as intended and then some. Plus, it has a built-in handle for easier carrying. That’s why we advise you not to miss out — grab a brand-new JBL Boombox 3 at an unbeatable price while the offer lasts!

Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets $149 discount at Walmart

