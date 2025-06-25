Huge $170 discount hits the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus in this flash sale
This is the best Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus sale we've seen in months! Check it out before it's gone.
Looking for an AI-ready Lenovo tablet that's big, undeniably stylish, and way cheaper than usual? The Yoga Tab Plus might be just what you need. This Android device is currently on sale for a whopping $170 off, which knocks it down to an all-time low (since Lenovo unexpectedly raised the price).
As you may know, the device was initially released with an MSRP of $700, but Lenovo bumped the price tag by $60 in April, bringing the model to a standard price of $769.99. With this killer flash sale, you can get it for $599.99, which beats Lenovo's previous May discount by $5. Moreover, we haven't seen a serious discount in over two months, so this current bargain is definitely worth checking out.
So, you're getting a serious discount and two accessories with this Android tablet. But is it any good? Very much so. It packs a high-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a thin and premium aluminum body, and a fantastic display.
More precisely, this fella has a 12.7-inch touchscreen with ultra-sharp 3K resolution, a snappy 144Hz refresh rate, and PureSight Pro technology. That's a fancy way of saying the display is ultra-clear and highly color-accurate.
If the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus sounds like the right fit for you, now's your chance to score a fantastic $170 discount. And remember—since this is a flash sale, chances are it won't last too long.
You're getting the complete bundle by going for this promo, by the way. Lenovo includes not just the brand's first-ever AI tablet but also a keyboard pack and a Tab Pen Pro.
As for AI features, the Yoga Tab Plus comes with extras like Lenovo AI Note and Lenovo AI Transcript to make your everyday life even easier. On top of that, Lenovo has committed to three major OS upgrades (until Android 17) and four years of security patches, which adds to the tablet's long-term value and reliability.
