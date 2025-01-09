Lenovo has two excellent new high-end Android tablets up for grabs in the US at reasonable prices





Luckily (and somewhat unusually), the company caught my attention following said product introductions by rapidly releasing the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus and Legion Tab Gen 3 stateside at pretty aggressive prices.





That's right, the two new super-premium Android tablets can already be purchased in the US, but at least as far as the latter model is concerned, it looks like you'll have to hurry and place your online order as soon as possible if you don't want the currently "limited" stock to go away until further notice.

On-device AI, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM, and a keyboard and stylus for only $700





No, the Yoga Tab Plus is not what you'd call a conventionally affordable tablet. But $699.99 is what Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (2024) with 256GB storage normally costs, and compared to that, this device sports a larger 12.7-inch screen, as well as a lot more RAM and even what sounds like a significantly better audio system with no less than six Harman Kardon speakers and state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos technology.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included $699 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included $699 99 Buy at BestBuy





Speaking of state-of-the-art technologies, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus clearly aims to set itself apart from the competition with buzzy AI integration too. Dubbed Lenovo AI Now, the company's proprietary smart assistant solution claims to constantly adapt to your ever-changing needs, attempting to streamline your "routine workflow" in new and innovative ways shared with the most powerful computers out there.







Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is obviously not as fast as the Apple M4-powered Equipped with aprocessor, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is obviously not as fast as the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro (2024) duo. But the overall performance is likely to prove satisfying (at the very least), both in the short term and the long run, when the gargantuan 12.7-incher (with a 144Hz refresh rate-capable touchscreen in tow) is guaranteed to receive Android 16, 17, and 18 updates after debuting with Android 15 software out of the box.

Hardcore gamers on tight budgets rejoice!





, which obviously has nothing on the raw power of this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -based 8.8-incher. Yes, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is designed for heavy gaming on the go... although you probably wouldn't have guessed that by looking at its $499.99 price tag. That's more or less on par with the mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE , which obviously has nothing on the raw power of this-based 8.8-incher.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color $499 99 Buy at Lenovo





That compact "PureSight" display sports a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and an even more impressive 165Hz refresh rate than the costlier Yoga Tab Plus, and perhaps more remarkably, the Legion Tab Gen 3 rocks slim enough bezels to offer a decidedly premium 87.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.





Entirely made from metal, the surprisingly affordable new addition to the massively popular Legion family can't really make any big (specific) battery life promises due to its razor-thin sub-8mm profile allowing for a rather unimpressive sub-7,000mAh cell. On the bright side, you do get blazing fast 65W charging support here, as well as not one but two USB Type-C ports for an extra touch of versatility not a lot of "mainstream" tablets can currently match.



A proprietary "Legion ColdFront Vapor Chamber", Elite Gaming tech with Ray Tracing support, and dual X-axis haptics are just a few of the other major ways in which Lenovo aims to enhance your mobile gaming experience sans charging a small fortune. Oh, and the Legion Tab Gen 3 is also guaranteed to score three major OS updates of its own in due time... after launching on Android 14 rather than 15.