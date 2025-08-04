$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus steals the spotlight once more — save $220 now

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus has it all, and it's significantly cheaper at the official store right now

Lenovo tablets might not be as popular as flagship Samsung models, but the Yoga Tab Plus is a standout exception. Packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, large display, and AI features, this is a proper Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ alternative. The best part? It's seriously discounted at Lenovo right now.

The $769.99 Android tablet is now going for just $549.99, saving you a whopping $220. And it's not just the tablet you're getting, too — the Yoga Tab Plus ships with a keyboard and a stylus in the box. Plus, it comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. For comparison, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, which only comes with a pen, is currently $700 at Amazon (after a $50 discount).

With its many AI features, hefty battery, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, large display, and keyboard + stylus in the box, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is one of the best value-for-money options on the market. Even better, the tablet costs $220 less at the official store right now.
The Lenovo option is a solid pick for just about any Android fan. It features a large and gorgeous 12.7-inch 3K display with high brightness and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, all packed into a slim, lightweight chassis.

With the 16GB RAM and high-end chip, this bad boy delivers impressive performance across the board. It breezes through anything you put it through. And with AI features like Lenovo AI Note, AI Transcript, and the Gemini app, your everyday experience is even more enjoyable.

The tablet's audio quality deserves praise as well. This bad boy comes loaded with four woofers and two tweeters, all tuned by Harman Kardon for a punchy, well-balanced sound. It also packs a hefty 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired charging speed, giving you hours of screen time. To top it all off, the device supports Wi-Fi 7 for speedy and reliable connectivity at all times.

All of that can now be yours for just $549.99. Sure, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus was slightly cheaper (down to $539.99) last month, but the current sale is just as attractive in our opinion. Get yours and save $220 while it lasts.

Loading ...
