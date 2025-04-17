The exceptionally versatile and powerful Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is all of a sudden pricier in the US
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
While US-based tech giants like Apple or Motorola and Korea-based Samsung have yet to modify the prices of any of their consumer products stateside as a consequence of Trump's recent tariffs shenanigans, Lenovo appears to have just made one of its best Android tablets more expensive... kind of.
Released in the US about three months ago at a recommended price of $699.99 and marked down a couple of times since then to $599.99 and even $539.99, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is now available through its manufacturer's regional website in exchange for $669.99.
That's obviously not technically higher than the original list price of the 12.7-inch giant with a bundled keyboard and stylus, but said "regular" price has quietly gone up to $769.99, and I'm pretty sure that's not a typo. For what it's worth, the device is still listed at $699.99 at Best Buy, but ironically, the third-party retailer offers no discount whatsoever at the time of this writing.
Could Lenovo's Yoga Tab Plus price hike have nothing to do with Donald Trump and the confusing tariffs dance of the last couple of weeks? Maybe, especially if you think back to a similar change for the gaming-friendly Legion Tab Gen 3 that took place around a month ago. But even then, mega-tariffs on China (and other countries) were clearly looming, and many device manufacturers were expecting production costs to go up.
In other words, Lenovo might have "reacted" to the new tariffs before they were actually instated, discreetly starting a trend that OnePlus has since joined as far as its latest smartwatch is concerned.
Unfortunately, the chances are high that other products will follow suit in the near future with price increases of their own, and perhaps worst of all, that means Lenovo's frequently amazing deals on some of the best budget tablets out there are likely to become far less amazing... and nowhere near as frequent.
On the bright side, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a pretty smart buy even at $669.99, and not only because that revised price point includes a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand in addition to the tablet itself. The bang for buck is also made great by a large and silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable LCD screen, as well as a zippy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, no less than 16GB RAM, six extremely powerful speakers, and one hefty 10,200mAh battery equipped with 45W charging technology.
Recommended Stories
17 Apr, 2025The exceptionally versatile and powerful Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is all of a sudden pricier in the US
16 Apr, 2025Audio champ Lenovo Tab Plus is 28% off and a top pick for casual use with this featured promo
08 Apr, 2025Grab the complete Lenovo Tab P12 bundle for 26% off with this tempting promo
02 Apr, 2025The budget Lenovo Tab Plus delivers stellar sound at a discount on Amazon
31 Mar, 2025The 'elite' gaming-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is neatly discounted for the first time ever
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: