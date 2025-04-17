Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The exceptionally versatile and powerful Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is all of a sudden pricier in the US

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Tablets Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
While US-based tech giants like Apple or Motorola and Korea-based Samsung have yet to modify the prices of any of their consumer products stateside as a consequence of Trump's recent tariffs shenanigans, Lenovo appears to have just made one of its best Android tablets more expensive... kind of.

Released in the US about three months ago at a recommended price of $699.99 and marked down a couple of times since then to $599.99 and even $539.99, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is now available through its manufacturer's regional website in exchange for $669.99.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

$669 99
$769 99
$100 off (13%)
256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

$699 99
256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included
Buy at BestBuy

That's obviously not technically higher than the original list price of the 12.7-inch giant with a bundled keyboard and stylus, but said "regular" price has quietly gone up to $769.99, and I'm pretty sure that's not a typo. For what it's worth, the device is still listed at $699.99 at Best Buy, but ironically, the third-party retailer offers no discount whatsoever at the time of this writing.

Could Lenovo's Yoga Tab Plus price hike have nothing to do with Donald Trump and the confusing tariffs dance of the last couple of weeks? Maybe, especially if you think back to a similar change for the gaming-friendly Legion Tab Gen 3 that took place around a month ago. But even then, mega-tariffs on China (and other countries) were clearly looming, and many device manufacturers were expecting production costs to go up.

In other words, Lenovo might have "reacted" to the new tariffs before they were actually instated, discreetly starting a trend that OnePlus has since joined as far as its latest smartwatch is concerned.

Unfortunately, the chances are high that other products will follow suit in the near future with price increases of their own, and perhaps worst of all, that means Lenovo's frequently amazing deals on some of the best budget tablets out there are likely to become far less amazing... and nowhere near as frequent.

On the bright side, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a pretty smart buy even at $669.99, and not only because that revised price point includes a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand in addition to the tablet itself. The bang for buck is also made great by a large and silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable LCD screen, as well as a zippy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, no less than 16GB RAM, six extremely powerful speakers, and one hefty 10,200mAh battery equipped with 45W charging technology.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
94 stories
17 Apr, 2025
The exceptionally versatile and powerful Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is all of a sudden pricier in the US
16 Apr, 2025
Audio champ Lenovo Tab Plus is 28% off and a top pick for casual use with this featured promo
08 Apr, 2025
Grab the complete Lenovo Tab P12 bundle for 26% off with this tempting promo
02 Apr, 2025
The budget Lenovo Tab Plus delivers stellar sound at a discount on Amazon
31 Mar, 2025
The 'elite' gaming-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is neatly discounted for the first time ever
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless