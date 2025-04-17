The exceptionally versatile and powerful Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is all of a sudden pricier in the US





Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $669 99 $769 99 $100 off (13%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo





That's obviously not technically higher than the original list price of the 12.7-inch giant with a bundled keyboard and stylus, but said "regular" price has quietly gone up to $769.99, and I'm pretty sure that's not a typo. For what it's worth, the device is still listed at $699.99 at Best Buy, but ironically, the third-party retailer offers no discount whatsoever at the time of this writing.





In other words, Lenovo might have "reacted" to the new tariffs before they were actually instated, discreetly starting a trend that OnePlus has since joined as far as its latest smartwatch is concerned.





Unfortunately, the chances are high that other products will follow suit in the near future with price increases of their own, and perhaps worst of all, that means Lenovo's frequently amazing deals on some of the best budget tablets out there are likely to become far less amazing... and nowhere near as frequent.





On the bright side, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a pretty smart buy even at $669.99, and not only because that revised price point includes a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand in addition to the tablet itself. The bang for buck is also made great by a large and silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable LCD screen, as well as a zippy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, no less than 16GB RAM, six extremely powerful speakers, and one hefty 10,200mAh battery equipped with 45W charging technology.