Lenovo is now making its Idea Tab Plus too good to pass up
This promo makes the value-packed Android tablet a compelling bargain.
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Lenovo's budget device gives you all the basics at a great price. | Image by Lenovo
Remember Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro promo from last week? It's still available, but for users seeking an even cheaper device for daily tasks and streaming, the Idea Tab Plus may be the perfect alternative.
Likely for a limited time, you can grab this Android tablet that would normally set you back $329.99 for $259.99. That's a 21% discount waiting for your attention — just be sure to act fast, as it might not last too long.
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This bad boy boasts enough screen real estate for a comfortable viewing experience, measuring 12.1 inches. With 2.5K resolution, it gives you clear and crisp visuals, but you should keep in mind the refresh rate caps at 90Hz.
When it comes to battery life, the Lenovo option doesn't disappoint one bit. It packs a hefty 10,200mAh battery under the hood, giving you up to 13 hours of screen time on a single charge. Add AI features like Circle to Search, and you've got a very compelling package that's hard to ignore, especially at its current price.
With its MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip, the slate handles every day tasks like a breeze. However, it might not be powerful enough to handle hardcore multitasking or demanding gaming titles.
When it comes to battery life, the Lenovo option doesn't disappoint one bit. It packs a hefty 10,200mAh battery under the hood, giving you up to 13 hours of screen time on a single charge. Add AI features like Circle to Search, and you've got a very compelling package that's hard to ignore, especially at its current price.
Lenovo's budget Idea Tab Plus is perfect for daily use. | Video by Lenovo
In addition, it runs on Android 15 out of the box, giving you two major OS upgrades down the line. On the bright side, it should receive security patches until 2029, remaining safe and reliable for three more years.
Given that Lenovo recently increased prices for its existing tablets, I think this promo is impossible to resist right now. At the end of the day, we can't know when (or if) another price hike is coming soon. Grab the Tab Plus at Lenovo and save 21% before it's too late.
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