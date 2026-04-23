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Lenovo is now making its Idea Tab Plus too good to pass up

This promo makes the value-packed Android tablet a compelling bargain.

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Lenovo Idea Tab Plus in Gray on a white background.
Lenovo's budget device gives you all the basics at a great price. | Image by Lenovo

Remember Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro promo from last week? It's still available, but for users seeking an even cheaper device for daily tasks and streaming, the Idea Tab Plus may be the perfect alternative. 

Likely for a limited time, you can grab this Android tablet that would normally set you back $329.99 for $259.99. That's a 21% discount waiting for your attention — just be sure to act fast, as it might not last too long.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus: now 21% off at Lenovo

$259 99
$329 99
$70 off (21%)
The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is a bargain delight, now available for 21% off at Lenovo. The tablet boasts a 12.1-inch screen and four speakers, plus it ships with a stylus at no extra cost. Act fast and save while the promo lasts.
Buy at Lenovo
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This bad boy boasts enough screen real estate for a comfortable viewing experience, measuring 12.1 inches. With 2.5K resolution, it gives you clear and crisp visuals, but you should keep in mind the refresh rate  caps at 90Hz. 

With its MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip, the slate handles every day tasks like a breeze. However, it might not be powerful enough to handle hardcore multitasking or demanding gaming titles. 

When it comes to battery life, the Lenovo option doesn't disappoint one bit. It packs a hefty 10,200mAh battery under the hood, giving you up to 13 hours of screen time on a single charge. Add AI features like Circle to Search, and you've got a very compelling package that's hard to ignore, especially at its current price.

Video Thumbnail
Lenovo's budget Idea Tab Plus is perfect for daily use. | Video by Lenovo

In addition, it runs on Android 15 out of the box, giving you two major OS upgrades down the line. On the bright side, it should receive security patches until 2029, remaining safe and reliable for three more years.

Given that Lenovo recently increased prices for its existing tablets, I think this promo is impossible to resist right now. At the end of the day, we can't know when (or if) another price hike is coming soon. Grab the Tab Plus at Lenovo and save 21% before it's too late.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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