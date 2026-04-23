Lenovo is now making its Idea Tab Plus too good to pass up

This bad boy boasts enough screen real estate for a comfortable viewing experience, measuring 12.1 inches. With 2.5K resolution, it gives you clear and crisp visuals, but you should keep in mind the refresh rate caps at 90Hz.With its MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip, the slate handles every day tasks like a breeze. However, it might not be powerful enough to handle hardcore multitasking or demanding gaming titles.When it comes to battery life, the Lenovo option doesn't disappoint one bit. It packs a hefty 10,200mAh battery under the hood, giving you up to 13 hours of screen time on a single charge. Add AI features like Circle to Search, and you've got a very compelling package that's hard to ignore, especially at its current price.