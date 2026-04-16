On a tight budget? Get the 12.7-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Pro before this awesome new discount goes away!
One of the best Lenovo tablets that recently got a (small) price hike is now on sale at a hefty discount for a presumably limited time only.
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This might just be the best mid-range tablet you can buy right now. | Image by Lenovo
As painful as it might be to accept the new status quo of the tech industry, it appears that the prices of many of the best phones and tablets out there will only continue to grow for the foreseeable future.
Fortunately, some price hikes are less drastic than others, and even better, some device manufacturers are likely to remain committed to their typical marketing campaigns and sales events. Lenovo, for instance, is once again selling a multitude of low and mid-end Android slates at substantial discounts mere weeks after making all these budget-friendly iPad alternatives more expensive than usual.
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The Idea Tab Pro was one of the products that didn't receive a very dramatic price increase, jumping from $389.99 to $419.99, so naturally, a new $120 markdown makes this gargantuan mid-ranger pretty difficult to resist or trump as far as its value for your money is concerned.
At $299.99, the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-powered 12.7-incher is... not quite as affordable as it's ever been, but it's a lot cheaper than the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ after their own recent price hikes. Even the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is currently available at a considerably higher price than 300 bucks, and that model comes with a modest 90Hz refresh rate-capable 10.9-inch screen in tow, as well as 25W charging, a single 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper, and in its entry-level configuration, an underwhelming 6GB RAM count paired with 128GB storage.
Yes, $300 buys you the Idea Tab Pro AND a creativity-encouraging stylus right now. | Image by Lenovo
In contrast, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro's extra-large display is not only big but also super-sharp and silky smooth, at a resolution of 2944 x 1840 pixels and 144Hz refresh rate support, and all the other key specs are objectively superior as well, including a hefty 10,200mAh battery equipped with 45W charging technology, 13 and 8MP cameras, and last but not least, 8 gigs of memory.
Oh, and believe it or not, the reduced $299.99 price point also covers a handy Lenovo Tab Pen Plus in addition to the reasonably powerful and exceptionally feature-packed Android tablet. Do I expect the Idea Tab Pro to fall to $270 or $250, thus matching its greatest ever deals? Not really, but I guess anything is (theoretically) possible, so be sure to consider all scenarios before pulling the trigger here.
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