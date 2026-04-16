Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

On a tight budget? Get the 12.7-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Pro before this awesome new discount goes away!

One of the best Lenovo tablets that recently got a (small) price hike is now on sale at a hefty discount for a presumably limited time only.

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Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
This might just be the best mid-range tablet you can buy right now. | Image by Lenovo

As painful as it might be to accept the new status quo of the tech industry, it appears that the prices of many of the best phones and tablets out there will only continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

Fortunately, some price hikes are less drastic than others, and even better, some device manufacturers are likely to remain committed to their typical marketing campaigns and sales events. Lenovo, for instance, is once again selling a multitude of low and mid-end Android slates at substantial discounts mere weeks after making all these budget-friendly iPad alternatives more expensive than usual.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$299 99
$419 99
$120 off (29%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo
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The Idea Tab Pro was one of the products that didn't receive a very dramatic price increase, jumping from $389.99 to $419.99, so naturally, a new $120 markdown makes this gargantuan mid-ranger pretty difficult to resist or trump as far as its value for your money is concerned.

At $299.99, the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-powered 12.7-incher is... not quite as affordable as it's ever been, but it's a lot cheaper than the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ after their own recent price hikes. Even the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is currently available at a considerably higher price than 300 bucks, and that model comes with a modest 90Hz refresh rate-capable 10.9-inch screen in tow, as well as 25W charging, a single 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper, and in its entry-level configuration, an underwhelming 6GB RAM count paired with 128GB storage.


In contrast, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro's extra-large display is not only big but also super-sharp and silky smooth, at a resolution of 2944 x 1840 pixels and 144Hz refresh rate support, and all the other key specs are objectively superior as well, including a hefty 10,200mAh battery equipped with 45W charging technology, 13 and 8MP cameras, and last but not least, 8 gigs of memory. 

Oh, and believe it or not, the reduced $299.99 price point also covers a handy Lenovo Tab Pen Plus in addition to the reasonably powerful and exceptionally feature-packed Android tablet. Do I expect the Idea Tab Pro to fall to $270 or $250, thus matching its greatest ever deals? Not really, but I guess anything is (theoretically) possible, so be sure to consider all scenarios before pulling the trigger here.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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