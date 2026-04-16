On a tight budget? Get the 12.7-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Pro before this awesome new discount goes away!









Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $299 99 $419 99 $120 off (29%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Recommended For You





The Idea Tab Pro was one of the products that didn't receive a very dramatic price increase, jumping from $389.99 to $419.99, so naturally, a new $120 markdown makes this gargantuan mid-ranger pretty difficult to resist or trump as far as its value for your money is concerned.













In contrast, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro's extra-large display is not only big but also super-sharp and silky smooth, at a resolution of 2944 x 1840 pixels and 144Hz refresh rate support, and all the other key specs are objectively superior as well, including a hefty 10,200mAh battery equipped with 45W charging technology, 13 and 8MP cameras, and last but not least, 8 gigs of memory.





Android tablet . Do I expect the Idea Tab Pro to fall to $270 or $250, thus matching its Oh, and believe it or not, the reduced $299.99 price point also covers a handy Lenovo Tab Pen Plus in addition to the reasonably powerful and exceptionally feature-packed. Do I expect the Idea Tab Pro to fall to $270 or $250, thus matching its greatest ever deals ? Not really, but I guess anything is (theoretically) possible, so be sure to consider all scenarios before pulling the trigger here.

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