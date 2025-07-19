Changes to iPhone feature this year and next could finally allow it to reach its potential
We could see some changes made to the Dynamic Island starting this year.
Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) posted on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, some information about the displays that will be found on the upcoming iPhone 17 series. If you think that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max sport the thinnest bezels ever seen on any device released by Apple, you'd be right. That includes, of course, previous iPhone models.
According to DCS, super-thin bezels will no longer be a staple of just the iPhone Pro models. Starting this year, super-thin bezels will be found on Pro and non-Pro models according to the leaker. That means that you might see expect to see them on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The leaker also says that the iPhone 17 models will feature a new UI for the Dynamic Island.
Weibo post made by leaker Digital Chat Station, | Image credit-Weibo
Earlier this month, DCS also made some comments about the possibility of Apple making changes to the Dynamic Island's interface. There seems to be some difficulty getting leakers to be more precise about what changes will be coming to the Dynamic Island. The feature turned quite a few heads-mine included-when itwas introduced by Apple in September 2022. Since being released on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max displays, the Dynamic Island is now available on Pro and non-Pro versions of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 lines.
Back in 2023, Ross Young, the founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max would replace the Dynamic Island with an under-display Face ID and include a punch hole cutout for FaceTime and selfies. But in 2024, Young said that the under-screen Face ID has been delayed until 2026 when it is now rumored to appear on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
There has been speculation about Apple reducing the size of the Dynamic Island. Apple not only has to decide whether or not to shrink the footprint of the Dynamic Island, but it has to decide when this will take place if it decides to do so. Some expect Apple to make this change as soon as this year with the iPhone 17 series, or wait until next year with the iPhone 18 line.
Digital Chat Station does say that this year we should expect record-thin bezels for all iPhone 17 models, and a new UI for the Dynamic Island. We could see Apple unveil the 2025 iPhone lineup during the week of September 8th, possibly on September 9th or 10th.
