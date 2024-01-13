Leaked retail training document for Galaxy S24 series surfaces with last minute surprises
The unveiling of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 series is only a few days away. The event will take place on January 17th in San Jose, California starting at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. A leaked retail training document that has not been verified was posted on "X" by @Harshit66250605 (via Forbes)
Time is running out to reserve a Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone and get $50 in Samsung credit
One of the interesting things spotted in the training document shows that despite the replacement of the 10x optical zoom telephoto camera found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a higher-resolution 5x version, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will deliver optical quality zoom at 2x, 3x, 5x, and yes, 10x. This can be achieved by using the higher-resolution sensor combined with improved photo processing. Space Zoom will allow users to shoot photos and videos with 100x digital zoom.
The training document also points out the screen sizes of the three phones. the Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs in at 6.8 inches, the Galaxy S24+ gets a small increase to 6.7 inches, and the Galaxy S24 also gets a small increase to 6.2 inches. The bezels are slimmer, says the document, and the displays are up to 48% brighter in the sun. And speaking of the sun, Samsung is equipping the new flagship line with a larger vapor chamber, as much as 1.9x larger on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. That should keep the internals of these phones cooler, especially the processor where you don't want to see the temperature rising.
As we told you a few days ago, tipster Ice Universe said that the Galaxy S24 series would have a faster touch response. Sure enough, the training document reveals that the Galaxy S24 line will have a 12% faster touch response. This measures how many times per second the display checks for a touch input from a finger, a stylus, or another source. This should make for "smoother, faster-paced gaming control."
The 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will power the Galaxy S24 Ultra in all markets. It also will be found driving the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in the U.S. and China. Those two models will be equipped with the deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC in most regions.
Color options shown for the Galaxy S24 Ultra include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 will come in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. And don't forget that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have a Titanium build.
