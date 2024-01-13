Leaked retail training document for Galaxy S24 series surfaces with last minute surprises

Time is running out to reserve a Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone and get $50 in Samsung credit

Reserve your Galaxy S24 Ultra now and get a $50 discount! Be among the first to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra now by reserving your unit via the official store to get a $50 Samsung Credit. The cutting-edge Galaxy phone arrives with the latest Galaxy AI and an impressive camera zoom. You can trade in an eligible device to unlock up to $970 in savings when you pre-order immediately. Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S24+ now and get a $50 discount! Reserve your Galaxy S24+ unit now and get $50 in Samsung Credit, not to mention you'll be among the first to get the device. The best value-for-money model of the S24 lineup, the Galaxy S24+ arrives with the latest Galaxy AI, a superb camera, and plenty of awesome innovations. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $970 for your newest Galaxy phone when you preorder right away. Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S24 now and get a $50 discount! Reserve right away if you wish to be among the first to get the Galaxy S24 alongside a $50 Samsung credit. It arrives with an impressive camera, cutting-edge Galaxy AI, and more. Eligible trade-ins help you unlock up to $970 in savings when you pre-order immediately. Reserve at Samsung





One of the interesting things spotted in the training document shows that despite the replacement of the 10x optical zoom telephoto camera found on the One of the interesting things spotted in the training document shows that despite the replacement of the 10x optical zoom telephoto camera found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a higher-resolution 5x version, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will deliver optical quality zoom at 2x, 3x, 5x, and yes, 10x. This can be achieved by using the higher-resolution sensor combined with improved photo processing. Space Zoom will allow users to shoot photos and videos with 100x digital zoom.





The training document also points out the screen sizes of the three phones. the Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs in at 6.8 inches, the Galaxy S24 + gets a small increase to 6.7 inches, and the Galaxy S24 also gets a small increase to 6.2 inches. The bezels are slimmer, says the document, and the displays are up to 48% brighter in the sun. And speaking of the sun, Samsung is equipping the new flagship line with a larger vapor chamber, as much as 1.9x larger on the Galaxy S24 Ultra . That should keep the internals of these phones cooler, especially the processor where you don't want to see the temperature rising.









Galaxy S24 line will have a 12% faster touch response. This measures how many times per second the display checks for a touch input from a finger, a stylus, or another source. This should make for "smoother, faster-paced gaming control."

As we told you a few days ago, tipster Ice Universe said that the Galaxy S24 series would have a faster touch response . Sure enough, the training document reveals that thewill have a 12% faster touch response. This measures how many times per second the display checks for a touch input from a finger, a stylus, or another source. This should make for "smoother, faster-paced gaming control."





The 4nm Galaxy S24 Ultra in all markets. It also will be found driving the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 + in the U.S. and China. Those two models will be equipped with the deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC in most regions. The 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will power thein all markets. It also will be found driving theand+ in the U.S. and China. Those two models will be equipped with the deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC in most regions.



