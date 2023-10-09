Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra differences to expect

Intro





Galaxy S24 Ultra . Samsung may be making enough Galaxy S24 Ultra upgrades to warrant an upgrade from its predecessor even, but in the general case users are now mostly upgrading from 2-3 years old devices. For Samsung fans, in most cases, this would be when they have paid off their Galaxy S22 Ultra which they got back in 2021, and its remaining value is at the sweet spot for the generous Samsung trade-in offers when it launches the





Galaxy S24 Ultra " question is made even more pressing by the rumors that Samsung will launch the This "should I upgrade from the Galaxy S22 Ultra to the" question is made even more pressing by the rumors that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series much earlier than anticipated. In fact, Galaxy S22 Ultra may be faced with the upgrade choice as soon as the holidays are over, since Samsung is expected to announce the S23 line in mid-January, with the respective preorder reservations queued up after the New Year's festivities.





Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra comparison to see if an upgrade would be warranted indeed... The S24 Ultra may come with faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and an exciting new camera set with special attention given to upgrading its vaunted zoom camera with folded optics, so let's do avs Galaxy S22 Ultra comparison to see if an upgrade would be warranted indeed...





Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: free storage upgrade and up to $800 off with a trade-in You can get a fully unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of internal storage at the Samsung store. Right now, you can get up to $800 off as a trade-in credit when you spare an eligible device. Otherwise, your instant savings amount to $180 as a free storage upgrade. $980 off (71%) Trade-in $399 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets an Amazon discount Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB with a discount on Amazon. The device with 256GB of available storage space is also available at a lower price. Right now, all color variants are available with the same discount percentage. $200 off (14%) $1179 99 $1379 99 Buy at Amazon





Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra expectations



Lightweight titanium vs aluminum alloy frame

50MP vs 10MP zoom camera

5x telephoto vs 3x telephoto zoom

2,500 nits vs 1,750 nits display brightness

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Jump to: Design and Size

Display Differences

Performance

Camera

Battery and Charging

Specs

Summary



Design and Size

Lightweight titanium, baby!





Galaxy S24 Ultra frame would certainly bring an appreciated reduction in its weight. Despite all of its other virtues, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is undoubtedly one heavy, blocky handset. Not to the extent of the iPhone 14 Pro Max fatso, but still the rumored transition to lightweight titanium for theframe would certainly bring an appreciated reduction in its weight.





Whether because Apple did titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro Max , or because it is simply a natural evolution on the way to lower the weight of today's giant flagships with screens bordering on the 7-inch mark, Samsung has reportedly decided to adopt the expensive material for the S24 Ultra. It won't bring changes to the overall dimensions of the phone, though, which can be as as follows: Whether because Apple did titanium with the, or because it is simply a natural evolution on the way to lower the weight of today's giant flagships with screens bordering on the 7-inch mark, Samsung has reportedly decided to adopt the expensive material for the S24 Ultra. It won't bring changes to the overall dimensions of the phone, though, which can be as as follows:





As can be seen from the leaked Galaxy S24 Ultra renders, the sides are a tad more straightened than on its predecessors, while retaining a slight back and front curve to help with the grip. Otherwise, the rear-facing cameras are nestled in their separate isles, just like on the S22 Ultra, while the screen bezels are about as thin.









Display Differences





Not to be outdone by Google or Oppo, Samsung is reportedly preparing to unveil a Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship with the whopping 2,500 nits of peak display brightness. That's not the first time we are hearing about the upgraded S24 Ultra display brightness, so where there is smoke, there might be fire.







Still, we've noticed that, as a general rule, the higher the peak brightness, the better the typical outdoor visibility, so we wouldn't scoff at a 2500-nit S24 Ultra screen, especially considering that both the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and its predecessor, max out at 1750 nits. Google brags with the brand new Super Actua display on the Pixel 8 Pro that can reach a similar peak, while the excellent Oppo Find X6 Pro has been on the market with a 2,500 nits panel since the spring. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra 's max is advertised as a 2600-nits display, but, as usual, those are lab scenarios with only a percentage of the pixels showing white at full power, while the typical brightness is way lower.





Performance and Software

Marked safe from Exynos





Galaxy S24 series . With the newly minted Galaxy S23 FE , Samsung primed the public that it may fragment its phone lines once again in terms of processing power, as it will carry Exynos or Snapdragon processors, depending on the region. After skipping its own Exynos line for the Galaxy S23 this year, it has apparently created a new processor that is so exciting and powerful that Samsung reportedly decided to use it in the upcoming



At its System LSI Tech Day expo, Samsung listed the Exynos 2400 specs as offering an " improved CPU performance by 1.7 times and AI performance by 14.7 times compared to its predecessor, the Exynos 2200 ." As for the GPU, " graphic technologies such as ray tracing, which tracks light, and reflection and shadow rendering, which express light reflection effects and shadow boundaries similar to the real world, were also added ," says Samsung. At its System LSI Tech Day expo, Samsung listed the Exynos 2400 specs as offering an "." As for the GPU, "," says Samsung.

While the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will allegedly sport both Samsung's own Exynos 2400, or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , depending on the region, the Galaxy S24 Ultra should be a strictly Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 offer with a 2nd-gen 4nm chipset.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs to expect



Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmarks



Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will reportedly be made in Samsung's foundries, which is somewhat surprising given that Qualcomm went entirely with TSMC for Gen 2 in the S23 series.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may offer a mix of nodes, so it could be made both with the 3nm and a next-gen 4nm process. Given Apple's troubles with the 3nm There have been leaked conversations between Qualcomm and its Korean partners, however, which indicated thatmay offer a mix of nodes, so it could be made both with the 3nm and a next-gen 4nm process. Given Apple's troubles with the 3nm Apple A17 compatibility on the iPhone Pro line, and the low 3nm yield of the TSMC foundry, that may turn out to be a good idea.

As for connectivity, Samsung will still equip the entire Galaxy S24 line sold in the US with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, including the new Qualcomm X75 5G modem that bets heavy on AI improvements.



One UI 6.1 and Android 14 Samsung's mightiest AI push

Galaxy S24 Ultra will most likely wipe the floor with the Galaxy S22 Ultra that sports a two generations removed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. As for software, it is likely to come with One UI 6.1 and largest AI upgrade in history ," according to Ice Universe. It remains to be seen what of those AI features will make it to the S22 Ultra, but the respective co-processor will in any case be weaker than what's on the S24 Ultra. Long story short, thewill most likely wipe the floor with the Galaxy S22 Ultra that sports a two generations removed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. As for software, it is likely to come with One UI 6.1 and Android 14 which would reportedly represent Samsung's "," according to Ice Universe. It remains to be seen what of those AI features will make it to the S22 Ultra, but the respective co-processor will in any case be weaker than what's on the S24 Ultra.

One UI 6.1 and the Galaxy S24 series bring many new AI features, AI more powerful than Bixby, and Samsung’s largest AI update in history.

Maybe Samsung will call the Galaxy S24 an AI phone. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 9, 2023





Camera

The great zoom upgrade





The other big change that should come with the Galaxy S24 Ultra , besides the titanium design material, is in the camera kit. Not only may it sport a new and improved 200MP main camera sensor that is two generations removed from what's on the S22 Ultra, but there will also be zoom upgrades. Or downgrades, depending on whose rumors one chooses to believe.



Recently, reliable tipsters shared information that is at odds with what has been said so far. Before that, rumors claimed that Samsung will place a larger, 50MP sensor on the periscope camera of the S24 Ultra , but reduce the zoom reach to 5x. Now, however, insiders say that the 5x zoom rumor is actually for the telephoto camera, meaning that there will be a significant upgrade from the current 3x zoom there on the S22 Ultra.

The periscope zoom lens with folded optics will allegedly remain capable of 10x zoom, giving the S24 Ultra unprecedented optical zoom range, while the sensor on the other side of the periscope may get an upgrade, too.

Galaxy S24 Ultra lands. In any case, it will certainly beat the S22 Ultra in terms of zoom camera picture quality at low-light conditions, both in terms of detail, dynamic range, and clarity. Apple managed to put 5x telephoto zoom with its Tetraprism kit on the iPhone 15 Pro Max that bounces light off several prisms stacked along the phone's height, so Samsung may be plotting something similar, while at the same time keeping the breathtaking 10x periscope zoom lens as well. If those two zoom cameras also come with upgraded sensors, as rumored, Samsung may have a veritable camera winner on its hands once thelands. In any case, it will certainly beat the S22 Ultra in terms of zoom camera picture quality at low-light conditions, both in terms of detail, dynamic range, and clarity.





Battery Life and Charging

Same old, same gold 45W standard





The battery life gain from having a more frugal processor may be more than offset by the brighter 2500-nit display, so we'd expect that the 5,000 mAh battery pack of the S24 Ultra will deliver abouts the same endurance as its predecessor which in turn beats the battery life of the S22 Ultra.





As for charging, Samsung isn't expected to make any drastic changes to its system that maxes out at a 45W brick you have to buy separately. Expect an hour and change of Galaxy S24 Ultra charging speed, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, or in other words, no real progress in that respect.





Specs Comparison





A quick rundown of the Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S22 Ultra specs sheet shows a great advantage in the processing and camera department, as well as the memory and display specs.













Summary





As our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra preliminary comparison shows, Samsung's 2024 flagship would be more than worth the upgrade. The most important phone components - display, camera set, and chipset - will be two generations removed from the S22 Ultra.





Not only that, but Samsung may surprise with a dazzling titanium design for the S24 Ultra which would both lower its weight compared to the S22 Ultra, and make it more rigid.



