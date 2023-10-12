Galaxy S24 camera: our expectations and the rumors so far

* The image shown above not of the Galaxy S24 series and is for illustration purposes only.





Now that most of the major phone announcements have come and gone, we are once again looking ahead to next year. Typically, we get our first dose of flagship goodness from Samsung, which in 2024 will be the Galaxy S24 series





Galaxy S24 camera system that's come out so far in the form of rumours or leaks. The gist of it is, at least for now, that the non-Ultra, regular S24 and S24 Plus once again won't receive much love when it comes to camera upgrades. For the Galaxy S24 Ultra, however, there is word about some new hardware to get excited about.





Galaxy S24 camera upgrades: what we expect

New main camera for the S24 Ultra





Last year Samsung added a brand new 200MP main camera to its premium flagship model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra , and for all intends and purposes it continues to be one of the best on the market. Despite that, reputable leaker ICE UNIVERSE ( @UniverseIce ) — who often shares Samsung-related leaks — stated not so long ago that Samsung might be planning to make it even better.





While the megapixels might not change, Samsung is apparently thinking of upgrading the current main image sensor by optimizing it. The new version is called ISOCELL HP2SXI . What real-life improvements this supposedly tweaked version would bring, however, is not clear at this stage.

No more 10X telephoto?





Now, now, we didn't say all of the news is good, did we? So, according to multiple reports now, some of which again by ICE UNIVERSE, Samsung will likely drop the 10X telephoto camera on the Galaxy S Ultra model with the S24, and replace it with a 50MP 5X telephoto instead.





Galaxy S24 is set to have an overall higher production cost compared to its predecessor (mainly because of the There are a couple of speculations why this decision could have been made by the tech giant. One speculation is that it is a pure cost savings maneuver . Theis set to have an overall higher production cost compared to its predecessor (mainly because of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset), so Samsung might be looking for ways to counteract that.





The other guess is that a 3X and 5X combination of telephoto cameras is much more usable and practical compared to a 3X and 10X pair. Plus, with the higher 50MP resolution, Samsung could still use in-sensor cropping to achieve that 10X lossless (without loosing quality) zoom with the S24 Ultra.

Ultra-wide and selfie cameras





Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with, the ultra-wide snapper and the The other two cameras thewill come with, the ultra-wide snapper and the selfie camera , are both said to be unchanged from the current generation.

Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus





Galaxy S24 series speak only of the Ultra model. In other words, the less expensive Galaxy S24 and For now, all of the leaks camera-related leaks about thespeak only of the Ultra model. In other words, the less expensiveand Galaxy S24 Plus will more likely than not remain with the same 50 + 12 + 10MP combo for the main, ultra-wide, and 3X telephoto triple camera system at the back. Same goes for the 10MP front-facing selfie camera.





The only little spec of hope we have for some kind of upgrade with these two models is either a rumored change from Sony sensors to Samsung's own ISOCELL image sensors for the telephoto cameras, which could bring some improvements thanks to easier compatibility. Also, Samsung might come up with some new camera software powered by AI features ( much like Google ) to sprinkle in for some much needed flavor.





How many cameras will the new Galaxy S24 have?





The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with four cameras at the back: main (wide), ultra-wide, 3X telephoto, and 5X telephoto. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are said to come with three cameras on the back: main (wide), ultra-wide, and a 3X telephoto, so without the second telephoto camera.





All Galaxy S24 models will also have a selfie camera embedded in the display. Allmodels will also have a selfie camera embedded in the display.





How many megapixels will the Galaxy S24 camera be?





Here are all the cameras on the Galaxy S24 series and their megapixels:







