Galaxy S24 colors: what the rumors say so far
*Header image: render of the Galaxy S24 by @onleaks
Samsung's next-gen premium flagship series, the Galaxy S24, is still months away from its official release, but as usual leaks and rumors are rearing up their heads in the online space. The leaks will just be getting more concrete as we approach the date of the official unveil (which rumors point out could be earlier than usual this time), but for now, all is pretty vague.
We've heard that Samsung's planned a big design change for the flagship trio, and maybe we'll see titanium frames (just like the iPhone 15 Pro) on the three phones. As it comes to colors, it's still quite early for us to be getting any renders of the colors or any concrete leaks, but people have started talking about those.
And of course, if there are rumors, we need to share them with you. In this article, we'll discuss the rumors for the Galaxy S24 colors, and we'll talk about what we can expect, but keep in mind it's rather early to be 100% sure of the info the tech world has.
Now, let's jump into the predicted and rumored Galaxy S24 colors!
What colors will the Galaxy S24 be available in?
Last year, Samsung's S23 series had the same color options across all models: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and the Ultra. That differed from previous years where the vanilla and the Plus phone sported the same colors while the Ultra had different ones.
We can suspect this year, Samsung will follow its S23 strategy and have the three phones available in the same colors. For now, though, nobody's leaked the colors, so we've only heard rumors.
Rumored Galaxy S24 colors (early rumors just yet):
- Phantom White
- Phantom Purple
- Phantom Black
- Gold
These rumors were visualized in a recent concept of the S24 Ultra. However, that's not a leak (!), so it might turn out to be totally different than this. Let's talk about the rumors a bit more now.
This is a concept of the S24 Ultra, not a leak. For reference of what the rumored colors might be only
*Concept is created by 4RMD on YouTube
Rumored Galaxy S24 colors
Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra in Phantom White
It's pretty reasonable to expect a Phantom White option for the trio, given the fact that white phones (or some variant of a white-ish shade) are pretty much not going anywhere. We don't know what the white will be exactly: as you know, there are many variants like snow white, creamy white, silvery white, and more.
The S22 showcasing Phantom White. The S23 series doesn't have Phantom White as a color option
Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra in Phantom Purple
For those of you who've been following Samsung for a while, you'd know the company is keen on having a purple or pink variant of its phones more often than not. This could be the case next year as well, whether Samsung decides to go for the rumored "Phantom Purple" or some other shade of purple or pink.
For reference, here are some recent renditions of how Samsung does purple/pink:
The purple could be like one of these, or something similar, or it could be more like the concept above - a darker shade. We'll have to wait and see for that!
Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra in Phantom Black
Even though this is just a rumor, we're inclined to think the possibility of having a Phantom Black Galaxy S24 is quite high. Black is never out of fashion, it's always stylish and business-like, and we can't help but think Samsung is not getting rid of it.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra showcasing the Phantom Black color option
Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra in Gold
Gold phones are also something pretty basic, in a way, and something that's been around for quite some time. And Samsung's doing Gold quite well - polished, not too flashy or overdone. It's possible the gold will be similar to a light beige (like that beautiful beige on the S23).
S24 exclusive colors
As usual, Samsung has a sweet treat for people who decide to shop for their new phone directly on its website. Apart from some generous deals, the company usually offers exclusive colors for you to pick from as well.
Rumors so far expect a green and a red shade for the exclusive Galaxy S24 colors. There's no exact information on the shades of red or green though. We'll have to wait and see for more details, probably coming real soon given the fact that leaks are leaking everywhere and all the time these days.
With that being said, it's too early for concrete colors or leaked renders in the different color options. We'll be sharing the new info as it comes with you, so stay tuned for more on the S24 soon!
