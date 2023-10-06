Galaxy S24 colors: what the rumors say so far

*Header image: render of the Galaxy S24 by @onleaks







Samsung's next-gen premium flagship series, the Galaxy S24 , is still months away from its official release, but as usual leaks and rumors are rearing up their heads in the online space. The leaks will just be getting more concrete as we approach the date of the official unveil (which rumors point out could be earlier than usual this time ), but for now, all is pretty vague.

*Concept is created by 4RMD on YouTube







Rumored Galaxy S24 colors





Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra in Phantom White





It's pretty reasonable to expect a Phantom White option for the trio, given the fact that white phones (or some variant of a white-ish shade) are pretty much not going anywhere. We don't know what the white will be exactly: as you know, there are many variants like snow white, creamy white, silvery white, and more.







Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra in Phantom Purple





For reference, here are some recent renditions of how Samsung does purple/pink:





The purple could be like one of these, or something similar, or it could be more like the concept above - a darker shade. We'll have to wait and see for that!



Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra in Phantom Black





Even though this is just a rumor, we're inclined to think the possibility of having a Phantom Black Galaxy S24 is quite high. Black is never out of fashion, it's always stylish and business-like, and we can't help but think Samsung is not getting rid of it.







Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra in Gold

Gold phones are also something pretty basic, in a way, and something that's been around for quite some time. And Samsung's doing Gold quite well - polished, not too flashy or overdone. It's possible the gold will be similar to a light beige (like that beautiful beige on the S23).







