The superb Galaxy S24 Ultra is a massive bargain at 31% off on Walmart

At $403 off, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best value-for-money Samsung flagships you can get right now.

A person holds the Galaxy S24 Ultra, showcasing its gorgeous rear design and quad camera system.
Forget about the Galaxy S25 Ultra and grab the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a killer price with this Walmart sale. The model with 256GB of storage is down by a whopping $403 in Titanium Violet. That slashes the $1,299.99 Android phone to $897.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is $403 off at Walmart

$897
$1299 99
$403 off (31%)
This stunning $403 discount makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a much more affordable choice. The promo is available at Walmart, and it's exclusively available over there. The device packs great performance and a lovely display, making it a hit at such huge discounts.
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy S25 Ultra: $201 off at Amazon

$201 off (15%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a great alternative for those who don't mind spending more for extra power. With its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the device crushes heavy and light tasks alike. Get yours and save $201 at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Granted, we've seen the promo before, but that doesn't make it any less appealing. So, if you've missed your earlier chance to save, you can still grab an awesome bargain at Walmart. And in case you just can't settle for an older device, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also on sale, offered for $201 off in its 256GB configuration.

In all honesty, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might not be the latest model, but it's still one of the best Android phones you can buy. It boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and ultra-crisp resolution, making it a joy to look at. Not only that, but it's also equipped with Gorilla Armor glass, which tackles glare and reflections like a champ.

Performance is spot-on, too. You've got none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip under the hood, which breezes through just about anything. Then again, the newer Galaxy S25 Ultra is way more capable with its Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, so if you need the extra horsepower, it might be a better pick.

This Samsung phone's camera is nothing short of outstanding. In fact, it's still one of the best camera phones, packing a 200MP main sensor and three additional rear lenses. Whether you're shooting in broad daylight or after dark, you'll get photos with stunning clarity, natural colors, and impressive detail. Check out our Galaxy S24 Ultra review for camera samples.

Bottom line: the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most impressive flagships a year after its release. If you'd like to access multiple Galaxy AI features, enjoy an anti-reflective display and superb performance without paying top dollar, grab the S24 Ultra at Walmart for $403 off.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
