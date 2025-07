The superb Galaxy S24 Ultra is a massive bargain at 31% off on Walmart

Android phone

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is $403 off at Walmart $897 $1299 99 $403 off (31%) This stunning $403 discount makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a much more affordable choice. The promo is available at Walmart, and it's exclusively available over there. The device packs great performance and a lovely display, making it a hit at such huge discounts. Buy at Walmart Galaxy S25 Ultra: $201 off at Amazon $201 off (15%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a great alternative for those who don't mind spending more for extra power. With its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the device crushes heavy and light tasks alike. Get yours and save $201 at Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Forget about the Galaxy S25 Ultra and grab the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a killer price with this Walmart sale. The model with 256GB of storage is down by a whopping $403 in Titanium Violet. That slashes the $1,299.99to $897.Granted, we've seen the promo before, but that doesn't make it any less appealing. So, if you've missed your earlier chance to save, you can still grab an awesome bargain at Walmart. And in case you just can't settle for an older device, theis also on sale, offered for $201 off in its 256GB configuration.In all honesty, themight not be the latest model, but it's still one of the best Android phones you can buy. It boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and ultra-crisp resolution, making it a joy to look at. Not only that, but it's also equipped with Gorilla Armor glass, which tackles glare and reflections like a champ.Performance is spot-on, too. You've got none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip under the hood, which breezes through just about anything. Then again, the neweris way more capable with its Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, so if you need the extra horsepower, it might be a better pick.This Samsung phone's camera is nothing short of outstanding. In fact, it's still one of the best camera phones , packing a 200MP main sensor and three additional rear lenses. Whether you're shooting in broad daylight or after dark, you'll get photos with stunning clarity, natural colors, and impressive detail. Check out our Galaxy S24 Ultra review for camera samples.Bottom line: theis one of the most impressive flagships a year after its release. If you'd like to access multiple Galaxy AI features, enjoy an anti-reflective display and superb performance without paying top dollar, grab the S24 Ultra at Walmart for $403 off.