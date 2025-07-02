The superb Galaxy S24 Ultra is a massive bargain at 31% off on Walmart
At $403 off, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best value-for-money Samsung flagships you can get right now.
Forget about the Galaxy S25 Ultra and grab the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a killer price with this Walmart sale. The model with 256GB of storage is down by a whopping $403 in Titanium Violet. That slashes the $1,299.99 Android phone to $897.
Granted, we've seen the promo before, but that doesn't make it any less appealing. So, if you've missed your earlier chance to save, you can still grab an awesome bargain at Walmart. And in case you just can't settle for an older device, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also on sale, offered for $201 off in its 256GB configuration.
Performance is spot-on, too. You've got none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip under the hood, which breezes through just about anything. Then again, the newer Galaxy S25 Ultra is way more capable with its Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, so if you need the extra horsepower, it might be a better pick.
Bottom line: the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most impressive flagships a year after its release. If you'd like to access multiple Galaxy AI features, enjoy an anti-reflective display and superb performance without paying top dollar, grab the S24 Ultra at Walmart for $403 off.
In all honesty, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might not be the latest model, but it's still one of the best Android phones you can buy. It boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and ultra-crisp resolution, making it a joy to look at. Not only that, but it's also equipped with Gorilla Armor glass, which tackles glare and reflections like a champ.
This Samsung phone's camera is nothing short of outstanding. In fact, it's still one of the best camera phones, packing a 200MP main sensor and three additional rear lenses. Whether you're shooting in broad daylight or after dark, you'll get photos with stunning clarity, natural colors, and impressive detail. Check out our Galaxy S24 Ultra review for camera samples.
