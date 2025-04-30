One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
It seems not everything is perfect with Samsung's One UI 7, especially not for Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Ultra owners.
Samsung's One UI 7 release was quite a feat. We got delays, unexpected rough moments, and surprises. Now, finally, Galaxy users who have been waiting for Android 15 for months are getting it... and apparently, something's not fully refined for some Galaxy S24 Ultra users.
Despite that though, One UI 7 has been accepted rather positively. In the meantime, Samsung is already working on One UI 8, and the upcoming foldable flagships by the company may come with it, instead of a version of One UI 7 as was expected earlier.
Many Galaxy S24 Ultra users seem unhappy with the way the status bar is in One UI 7. There is more blank space in the top corners, which is great for phones with rounded corners but doesn't look too hot on phones with sharper corners like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Users have taken to Reddit to express their annoyance at the difference in the status bar between One UI 6.1 and One UI 7. You can see that icons start and end closer to the edges on One UI 6.1, while there's some unnecessary empty space on the left and on the right.
Image Credit - DiFF7Skyns on Reddit
This could be due to the fact that Samsung preferred a uniform status bar layout that works better with most Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets with rounded corners. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's flagship from last year, and it comes with sharp display corners, so Samsung's approach does seem a bit lazy.
Super annoying, can't tell if earphones are connected or if my NFC is on after making payments
Meanwhile, this tweak also reduces the icon area in the status bar that can be used. Thus, notification icons are limited to just three, and several status icons are no longer visible. Many Redditors in the thread are unhappy with this change as well... some of them even took the time to give feedback to Samsung during the beta program, but apparently, it didn't matter.
sleepygary_420 on Reddit, April 2025
