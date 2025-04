One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally

One UI 7

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra

One UI 7

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Ultra

One UI 7 . You can see that icons start and end closer to the edges on One UI 6.1, while there's some unnecessary empty space on the left and on the right.

Users have taken to Reddit to express their annoyance at the difference in the status bar between One UI 6.1 and One UI 7. You can see that icons start and end closer to the edges on One UI 6.1, while there's some unnecessary empty space on the left and on the right.





This could be due to the fact that Samsung preferred a uniform status bar layout that works better with most Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets with rounded corners. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's flagship from last year, and it comes with sharp display corners, so Samsung's approach does seem a bit lazy.





One UI 7

One UI 7

It seems not everything is perfect with Samsung's One UI 7 , especially not for Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Ultra owners. Samsung 'srelease was quite a feat. We got delays , unexpected rough moments , and surprises . Now, finally, Galaxy users who have been waiting for Android 15 for months are getting it... and apparently, something's not fully refined for someusers.Manyusers seem unhappy with the way the status bar is in. There is more blank space in the top corners, which is great for phones with rounded corners but doesn't look too hot on phones with sharper corners like theandMeanwhile, this tweak also reduces the icon area in the status bar that can be used. Thus, notification icons are limited to just three, and several status icons are no longer visible. Many Redditors in the thread are unhappy with this change as well... some of them even took the time to give feedback to Samsung during the beta program, but apparently, it didn't matter.Despite that though,has been accepted rather positively. In the meantime, Samsung is already working on One UI 8 , and the upcoming foldable flagships by the company may come with it , instead of a version ofas was expected earlier.