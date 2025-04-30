One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally

One UI 7

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra

One UI 7

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Ultra

One UI 7 . You can see that icons start and end closer to the edges on One UI 6.1, while there's some unnecessary empty space on the left and on the right.

Users have taken to Reddit to express their annoyance at the difference in the status bar between One UI 6.1 and. You can see that icons start and end closer to the edges on One UI 6.1, while there's some unnecessary empty space on the left and on the right.





This could be due to the fact that Samsung preferred a uniform status bar layout that works better with most Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets with rounded corners. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's flagship from last year, and it comes with sharp display corners, so Samsung's approach does seem a bit lazy.



sleepygary_420 on Reddit, April 2025





One UI 7

One UI 7