Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S24: all the differences explained

If you are wondering whether you should get the big and powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra, or the compact and cute, this is the right place for you as we outline the differences between the two.





The official launch of both devices is right around the corner, scheduled to happen on January 17th, at 1pm ET, but even now we know most of the details thanks to all the leaks.





Below, we explain the difference in the size and weight, but also the difference in battery life, and we explore whether the Galaxy S24 Ultra has an advantage in performance thanks to its larger body.





Let's waste no time then and here are the Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S24 differences in a nutshell:













Design, Display and Size

David vs Goliath





These are as different as phones get these days in terms of size: the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a big, 6.8-inch phone, while the Galaxy S24 is downright compact with its 6.2-inch form factor.





The styling of the two is slightly different. While the smaller Galaxy S24 has your typical smartphone look with rounded corners, the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses a passport-like design with sharp corners.





Both have nearly flat sides, which should help with grip, and that's a change from last year's versions which had slightly curved sides.





The Galaxy S24 Ultra uses a flat screen for the first time, and the Galaxy S24 also has a flat screen. One other area where the two could be identical is refresh rate, as both support up to 120Hz.





However, the resolution is expected to be higher on the S24 Ultra at 1440p, while the Galaxy S24 has a 1080p screen.





Rumors say the Galaxy S24 Ultra might be the first Samsung phone to use a titanium frame, which ensures a lighter and more durable construction, while the regular S24 version will use aluminum as previous models.





Both phones are also expected to be water-tight with an IP68 certification. Of course, you still have the S Pen on board the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This has been a staple of Samsung phones for years and it's still here, and that would be one reason to get the Ultra over the vanilla S24 version, which does not have it.





Performance and Software

Oh hey, Exynos, but... were you even invited to this party?





Rumors also say the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be exclusively featuring the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip worldwide, while the vanilla Galaxy S24 version will get the same Snapdragon chip in the US, but some markets will get the same, just with an allegedly slower Exynos chip. More details on this are due at the launch and we will update you then.





As in previous years, rumors say, this will be a "Made for Samsung" variety of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, possibly clocked slightly higher. Don't get your hopes too high about the Samsung tuning, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip itself seems very impressive, so we are in for quite the treat.





Interestingly, while the S24 Ultra is said to have 12GB of RAM on board, the vanilla Galaxy S24 version is expected to only have 8GB of RAM on all versions. We guess that makes sense considering the lower price, but we can't say we are happy about it.





Rumors also say the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have 256GB of storage in its base model, while the Galaxy S24 base version will have 128GB on board.





When it comes to software, expect Android 14 spiced up with Samsung's One UI 6.1 at launch. Samsung has committed to four years of major Android upgrades and five years of security updates to its phones, and that is what we expect to be the case here as well.





Camera





On the camera front, Samsung is axing that signature 10X zoom camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and replacing it with a brand new 5X zoom sensor. This might be for the better, though, as rumors say Samsung will use a 50MP sensor, so you will get excellent quality at 5X zoom, but also lossless zoom at 10X as well, and some even say the quality at 10X will outclass the previous dedicated camera.





The rest of the camera changes focus more around the so called "Galaxy AI" and the processing. We have seen whispers that Samsung will finally change the colors and instead of the familiar overblown colors, we will have more realistic color reproduction out of the S24 series.





As for all the rest, the main camera on the S24 Ultra remains the familiar 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor, while the Galaxy S24 will re-use the 50MP GN3 sensor for yet another year. In just pure size, the main camera sensor on the Ultra is nearly 20% larger than the vanilla version, so image quality is expected to still be slightly better out of the Ultra.





Both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 stick with the 12MP Sony IMX564 sensor for the ultra-wide camera, the same sensor with the same 1.4µm pixel pitch the company used last year.





As for the 3X zoom cameras, again no big changes to hardware are expected.





We will be showing you actual camera samples in this section very soon, so you can see the difference in quality yourself.





Audio Quality and Haptics





With the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus , we got slight improvements in audio.





We don't expect any huge changes to audio quality with the Galaxy S24 generation, but again, stay tuned for an update on this very soon.





The same is true for haptic feedback, which is already very good on Galaxy flagship phones.





Battery Life and Charging

Slightly longer battery life on the S24





The latest talk on the grapevine is that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get an unchanged, 5000mAh battery size, while the small Galaxy S24 will arrive with a 4000mAh battery (a 100mAh increase compared to the S23).





So the gap in battery life between the S24 Ultra and S24 might close a bit.





According to our estimates, on the S23 series, the Ultra averages around 1.5 days of use, while the smaller S23 models averages around 1.25 days of use, and we will have similar estimates for the Galaxy S24 series once we test them.





Charging-wise, we don't expect any improvements at all. Rumors say the S24 Ultra will support 45W wired charging, while the S24 only gets 25W charging support. Both models are expected to support wireless charging at around 15W speeds, and reverse wireless charging is on board too.





Specs Comparison













Summary





Choosing between the S24 Ultra and S24 boils down to the following: do you want a bigger or a smaller phone?





The other big factor remains the improved battery life that comes with a larger phone and the S Pen support on the Ultra.





Samsung has closed the gap in battery life slightly between these two, and the software features are identical, including all those cool rumored Galaxy AI features.





The one disappointment with the smaller S24 this year is that some markets will get one with an Exynos chip instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 .





For everything else, though, the S24 is still the way to go for small phone lovers, and it's better than before, while those who want it all in a larger size should go for the S24 Ultra.



