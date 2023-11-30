OnePlus 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: House of the Snapdragon

Intro





The OnePlus 12 is getting official a little earlier than usual and will become official on December 4, 2023, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be announced in mid-January. Both flagships will deliver the best of their respective manufacturers to the market, and each one will do things slightly differently, but then again, both are high-end flagships.





In comparison with their previous generations, neither the In comparison with their previous generations, neither the OnePlus 12 nor the Galaxy S24 Ultra are radically different. In fact, it would be fairly safe to say that each device is yet another incremental evolutionary update in the long line of former flagships. So, bluntly said, we are once again getting more of the same.





This isn't a particularly bad outcome, considering how good each of these two flagships is shaping up to be, though. They will be on top of the game for the foreseeable future, so it's only natural that each gets your undivided attention.





Design and Size

Catwalk stars with a bright future ahead





Design-wise, we anticipate that the OnePlus 12 won't be all that different from the OnePlus 11—in fact, there won't be many changes on the outside. OnePlus seems to have settled into a comfort zone that it is reluctant to leave. There is a well pronounced design language shared between the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus 9 Pro, so the OnePlus 12 will fit right in place. All the previously mentioned devices boast aluminum frames and Gorilla Glass at the front and the back, so it's not too outlandish to expect that the OnePlus 12 will be similar.





The signature ring switch of previous OnePlus devices will be making a return, but on the left side of the phone, the opposite of where it's usually situated.









Galaxy S24 Ultra will make the move to titanium, just like the Meanwhile, thewill make the move to titanium, just like the iPhone 15 Pro series did a few months ago. The next Samsung flagship could be switching to a slightly flatter design in comparison with previous Galaxies and will very likely employ mostly flat sides.





The phone will keep the same general aesthetics of the Galaxy lineup, with pronounced camera rings at the back. The S Pen stays on board as well.





Colors-wise, the OnePlus 12 is expected to arrive in at least three colors: matte silver, black with a faux leather finish, and a quite intriguing green one with a marble texture. On the Samsung front, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will most likely be available in Black, Gray, Violet, and Yellow. Some exclusive colors might be available on Samsung.com, as usual.









In terms of ports, no changes and surprises are expected on either device. We will get USB Type-C ports at the bottom, as well as no audio jacks or microSD card slots on deck.





When it comes to the contents inside the box, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will certainly come with a slim box with no charger inside. However, we do hope that OnePlus will keep up with its tradition of including a fast charger in the box, which greatly improves the overall value.









Display Differences





The OnePlus 12 will come with a large 6.82-inch display with sharp QHD+ resolution and the now standard LTPO 3.0 technology, which allows the phone to dynamically switch the screen refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. This will result in a much more rewarding scrolling experience throughout the interface and can also potentially save some battery juice in some scenarios.





Yet, the most intriguing screen property of the OnePlus 12 could be its exceptionally high peak brightness. According to initial reports, the phone will be able to hit around 2,600 nits of brightness, which would make it perfectly legible in broad daylight as well as make a very capable for displaying HDR content.





Moving on to the Galaxy S24 Ultra , we will get the same 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display we've grown accustomed to from previous Galaxy Ultra flagships. This phone display has a 3080 x 1440 pixel panel with a respectable 500ppi sharpness and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Samsung's flagship phone screens are often recognized for their class-leading contrast, vibrancy, and overall color rendition, and we don't expect Samsung to disappoint.





Brightness seems to be an important part of the Galaxy S24 Ultra 's arsenal as well. Seemingly, the next flagship will be much brighter than its predecessor and will reportedly be capable of reaching around 2,500 nits of brightness, which is mostly equal to what the OnePlus 12 would probably be able to achieve.





Both devices will get ultrasonic fingerprint scanners embedded right into the display, as well as face unlock.





Performance and Software

Snapdragon for all





Galaxy S24 Ultra everywhere, not just the US. We suspect that Samsung might have once again scored a slightly faster version of this Qualcomm chip than the rest of the Android manufacturers; this version could be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. That's precisely what happened with the While initial reports claimed that Samsung might rely on its Exynos 2400 for most regions outside the US. Yet, it appears that Samsung might opt to use the second gen 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on theeverywhere, not just the US. We suspect that Samsung might have once again scored a slightly faster version of this Qualcomm chip than the rest of the Android manufacturers; this version could be calledfor Galaxy. That's precisely what happened with the Galaxy S23 Ultra , which exclusively scored the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.





The device will start with 8GB of RAM and will go as high up as 12GB in the more premium tiers. As far as storage is expected, we will be getting 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions. It's unclear if the 128GB version will stick around.





The OnePlus 12 will be coming with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , which is built on a second-gen 4nm node. This flagship chip will deliver exceptional performance to the OnePlus 12. The phone will reportedly come with 8GB, 12GB, and even 16GB of RAM, as well as 128, 256, and 512GB of storage.





Camera

OnePlus takes the safer route, while Samsung shakes up the Galaxy camera setup





Onto the most important aspect of a modern smartphone - its camera setup!





The OnePlus 12 will be using a triple-camera setup, much like most of its predecessors, and the company will be keeping things a bit on the safer side, without too much experimentation going for it. The device will rely on the tried-and-true triple camera setup that consists of a wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, and telephoto cameras.





However, OnePlus surely isn't foregoing innovation. It appears that the OnePlus 12 will come along with the same innovative main camera sensor that graced the OnePlus Open foldable. The 50MP Sony LYT-T808, also known as LYTIA, will be making the rounds, and it's an intriguing sensor. Unlike conventional camera sensors, this Sony sensor employs a dual-layer structure that lets it absorb much more light, therefore boosting its signal saturation even when the environmental lighting conditions aren't optimal.





Meanwhile, a slightly important change is coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra , one that entails a major change. Gone is the 10X periscope camera that graced multiple previous Galaxy flagships and delivered up to 100X hybrid zoom; in its place, Samsung has opted to use a more sensible 5.0X telephoto camera instead. Such a shorter focal length would be much more usable in everyday situations, especially in comparison with the 10X optical zoom of before.





The rest of the camera setup is mostly the same, but we are certain lots of processing and algorithm improvements will be making the rounds here. We already saw what AI features would be making it on board, like Zoom Anyplace. In addition to continuously recording full-frame zoomed-out footage of the whole area, Zoom Anyplace automatically tracks subjects in videos, essentially giving you two 4K video files as a result.





Another new feature dubbed E2E AI Remosaic will also dramatically shorten capture and processing time.













Audio Quality and Haptics





According to OnePlus executive Li Jie, with the OnePlus 12 the company has focused on improving the invisible features that rarely make any major headlines but always affect the user experience. With that said, we have high hopes for the audio capabilities and haptic feedback of the OnePlus 12, both of which have likely scored some improvements.





The same applies for the Galaxy S24 Ultra , though the latter already stems from a pretty solid foundation established by previous Galaxy flagships. Audio quality has been exemplar on those, as well as haptic feedback, certainly ranking among the best in the game.





Battery Life and Charging

It's a marathon, not a sprint





According to rumors, the OnePlus 12 could arrive with a massive 5,400mAh battery, which paired with the hopefully efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and lightweight interface could lead to exceptional battery life. Here's to hoping!





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will stick with a 5,000mAh battery for yet another year, and it would probably deliver slightly better battery life than last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra , but definitely be in the same ballpark.





Charging-wise, it's hard to swing this any other way rather than in complete and utter OnePlus domination. If speed is crucial, then we already have a winner for you prematurely: with its 100W wired charging, the OnePlus 12 will run circles around the Galaxy S24 Ultra , which is likely getting 45W charging for yet another year in a row. Wireless charging is also another area in which the OnePlus 12 will be victorious: 50W versus supposedly 15W on the Galaxy S24 Ultra .





Specs Comparison





Although unofficial, we already seem to know a large swath of the OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24 Ultra specs. Thus, we can freely compare.













Summary





The OnePlus 12 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra are both shaping up to be quite the exciting new chapters for either OnePlus and Samsung. Samsung is seemingly keen on changing things a little with the new titanium design and the shake-up in the camera section, whereas the OnePlus 12 will be a slow but steady evolutionary step over the previous OnePlus 11 flagship. Slow but steady wins the race.





Now, we are mostly certain the OnePlus 12 could carry a lower price tag than the Galaxy S24 Ultra . It could very well bring a better value to all who have no brand allegiance and are on the verge of needing a new top Android flagship.







