Check out the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra in all colors in a TON of gorgeous new renders





Especially when it comes to next-gen Galaxy powerhouses, these are frequently the subject of a sudden deluge of visual leaks following shorter or longer periods of relative peace and quiet in the rumor mill. That's basically the case for the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra right now, with all three highly anticipated Android flagships being rendered in great detail and stunning clarity with just a few weeks to go until they're expected to actually see daylight

Galaxy S24 Ultra - same same but different





Because the "vanilla" S24 made headlines just yesterday with a similarly revealing batch of official-looking promotional images, we'd like to focus on the larger and more sophisticated S24+ and S24 Ultra today.





We'll start with Samsung's next big crown jewel, which is predictably depicted alongside its trusty S Pen in a grand total of four paint jobs. These look pretty much identical to the Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Amber Yellow, and Cobalt Violet hues of the base S24, but on the S24 Ultra, they will apparently carry slightly different Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Yellow, and Titanium Violet marketing labels for fairly obvious reasons.









Yes, we fully expect this undeniably gorgeous stylus-wielding beast to rock a titanium frame, which should prove more durable in the long run than the "armor aluminum" bodies of the S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, and yes, the S24 and S24 Plus as well.





That's not the only subtle but important design change prepared by Samsung for the Galaxy S24 Ultra compared to its predecessor, with a perfectly flat screen now looking virtually guaranteed along with a (very) subtly curved frame and back panel.





The rear-facing cameras, meanwhile, might strike you as completely unchanged at first glance, but once you get your hands on a working unit and try it out in the real world, you're likely to find the performance of the four shooters to be vastly improved . The same should go for the processing power and display brightness , while other potentially major upgrades (like those related to AI technology ) will need to wait a little bit more to be detailed and shown in action.

Galaxy S24 Plus - not too small and... not too expensive





No, unfortunately we don't yet know exactly how much the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra will cost in markets like the US (or anywhere, for that matter), but it's crystal clear that Samsung plans to follow a largely familiar pricing pattern here.





The S24+ will thus more strongly resemble the S24 than the S24 Ultra, reportedly offering a generous 6.7 inches of screen real estate while lacking the S Pen support and the overall sophistication of its slightly bigger brother.









Of course, all three members of the Galaxy S24 family will pack the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC (at least in the US), but like its little sibling, the Plus model carries three and not four cameras on its back, with a primary 50MP shooter rather than a 200MP sensor running the photography show.





