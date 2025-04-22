You can now save some coin on a Galaxy S24 series phone by buying refurb directly from Samsung
Samsung just announced that the Galaxy S24 series is now part of the company’s Certified Re-Newed program, giving people a chance to pick up its latest flagships at a lower price without missing out on premium features. Starting today, the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra are available refurbished through Samsung’s official store in the US.
Considering all the above, getting all of that premium hardware and software in a Certified Re-Newed package makes the value even more appealing. If you’ve been holding off on acquiring a Samsung flagship without spending too much money, this is probably the best time to do it.
What makes the Certified Re-Newed program different is how Samsung handles the refurbishment process. These aren’t just cleaned-up secondhand phones. Each device is disassembled, inspected, and reassembled by Samsung engineers using 100% genuine Samsung parts.
Each device is given a brand-new battery, thoroughly tested for quality assurance, and come backed by a one-year manufacturer warranty. Even the packaging is replaced to match the experience of unboxing a brand-new device. Samsung also offers the option to purchase Samsung Care+ for extra coverage, including protection against accidental damage, or even theft and loss.
The Galaxy S24 series now joins the Certified Re-Newed family. | Image credit — Samsung
Here’s what you can expect to pay for a Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S24 device:
- Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) – $1,019.99
- Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) – $1,139.99
- Galaxy S24+ (256GB) – $799.99
- Galaxy S24+ (512GB) – $919.99
- Galaxy S24 (128GB) – $619.99
- Galaxy S24 (256GB) – $669.99
Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra in their respective Certified Re-Newed packaging. | Image credit — Samsung
The S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Black, while the S24 and S24+ come in Onyx Black. These phones are sold exclusively through Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed storefront. For a limited time, Samsung is also offering at least \$250 in trade-in credit if you send in a qualifying phone, including older Galaxy S models.
Samsung stresses that, while this is a smart way to save money, there’s no compromise on the features. The Galaxy S24 series includes Galaxy AI, which powers tools like Photo Assist for automatic image editing and Note Assist for quick text summaries. You’re also getting Samsung Wallet, which pulls together your payment cards, IDs, and even boarding passes in one place.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in particular received high praise in PhoneArena’s review, which highlighted its outstanding display, excellent battery life, and sharp camera performance. The new flatter screen and lighter titanium frame were especially appreciated, making it more comfortable to use compared to its predecessor.
