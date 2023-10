Xiaomi 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: The waiting game

Intro

Xiaomi 14 Pro vs Galaxy S24 Ultra expectations:

6.7-inch screen on the Xiaomi vs 6.8-inch on the Galaxy

Similar physical size and weight

S-Pen support on the Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on both phones

Similar storage and RAM configurations

Triple-camera system on both phones (variable aperture on the Xiaomi)

4880mAh battery on the Xiaomi vs 5000mAh on the Galaxy

120W fast charging on the Xiaomi vs 45W on the Galaxy

Design and Size

Similar yet different

Xiaomi 14 Pro available colors:

Black

Silver

Titanium

Green

Black

Gray

Violet

Yellow

Display Differences

Blinding lights

Performance and Software

Hardware Parity

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Camera

The real battle

Battery Life and Charging

Fast vs faster

Specs Comparison

Summary

The Galaxy S24 is still under wraps, and the Xiaomi 14 Pro just broke cover in China, but there's no reason not to compare these two, right? We're eagerly waiting for the nextand what Samsung has prepared in its sleeve, and meanwhile, we had a sneak peek at the next Xiaomi flagship, so exciting times ahead!What's interesting is that Xiaomi often launches an Ultra model, sometimes globally, sometimes just for the domestic market in China, and while we're waiting for the Chinese Ultra, we don't have any other option than to use the Xiaomi 14 Pro for this comparison. And judging by how things are developing, the Pro seems like a worthy opponent to the Ultra. Confused already? Read on to get the full picture. This is our detailed (and still preliminary) Xiaomi 14 Pro vscomparison.The exact dimensions, weight, and design of theare still a mystery, and we have a couple of leaks and renders, but you need to take this with a healthy grain of salt. That being said, the way things are looking, the Xiaomi 14 Pro and theare very similar when it comes to physical dimensions and weight.Design-wise, there are some differences. Even though the concept is still glass-metal sandwich bar phones, both companies are doing it slightly differently. Theis expected to retain the familiar design from its predecessor, with a separate camera aisle for each snapper, a gently curved screen on the sides, and a hole-punch for the selfie camera.The Xiaomi 14 Pro, on the other hand, just like most Chinese flagship phones these days, features a quad-curved display with a punch-hole camera. The back is also curved, with a rectangular camera bump on the left side. The other big difference is the titanium option, which is still missing from the's spec sheet, but it's still early days, so we'll have to wait and see.The color options for the Xiaomi 14 Pro are already known, while there are speculations about thehues. Check them all out below.When it comes to displays, both the Xiaomi 14 Pro and the upcomingare equipped with the best panels you can get. The Galaxy has a slightly bigger 6.8-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate and an expected resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels, or 501 PPI, while the Xiaomi sports a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, or 521 PPI.As you can see, these two are quite close, and the real differences will pop up when we're done with our display tests. While we wait, there's a 3000nits peak brightness claim on the Xiaomi's spec sheet, and we expect around 2500nits from the Galaxy. So, interesting times.As far as biometrics go, both phones rely on under-display fingerprint scanners, and we have to test them to see how good they actually are.No surprises in the hardware department; both phones are expected to have the latestprocessor onboard. Furthermore, there are some leaked Geekbench scores showing very promising results from what appears to be a Xiaomi 14 test device.The storage and RAM situation is nearly identical; both phones have 1TB options and start at 256GB, with an ample amount of RAM to go with that. The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a 16GB RAM option, while we're still not sure about the, but nowadays RAM is absolutely not an issue in smartphones, so you don't need to read too much into this. We expect both phones to perform smoothly and without any hiccups, just like true flagships.The software situation is rather uncertain at the moment; we don't know whether Xiaomi will opt to extend the support cycle and try to match Apple, Google, and Samsung. The way we see it, you get at least two years of major OS updates on the Xiaomi and four years on the Galaxy.This area is the most speculative at the moment. Even though we have the specs of the newly announced Xiaomi 14 Pro, the device is launching in China, and we don't have a firm global release date yet. So, we have to rely on specs. Which is 100% more than what we have about the, as it's still tucked away in some secret lab.Nevertheless, we can do some dry comparisons first while we wait for some samples. The Xiaomi comes with three cameras on its back, all of them using 50MP sensors. The big news is that the main camera now has variable aperture from f/1.42 to f/4.0, something we've seen before on the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and P60 Pro.We don't know much about the camera system on the, some say that it's the end of the super-zoom era, others say that we're in for a real treat, but we'll have to wait until January 2024 to know for sure. What's certain is that the Xiaomi 14 Pro is a real contender with its Leica-infused camera system.Chinese smartphones often offer ridiculously fast charging power and speeds, and the Xiaomi 14 Pro is no exception. The phone comes with 120W wired fast charging support, claiming 0–100% charge in just 18 minutes. What's more, the wireless charging is 50W, again able to fully charge the 4880mAh battery in 40 minutes.The, on the other hand, is still a mystery in that regard. Samsung might choose to retain the 45W wired fast charging from the S23 Ultra or be brave and amp it up a notch. Both phones feature reverse wireless charging, so you can charge other small QI-compatible devices.Check out the quick specs comparison table bellowIt's still early days and we can't say much about the Xiaomi 14 Pro and the. Both of these are legitimate flagships and even though we still don't know much about the latter, it's plain to see that this will be a tough battle.Looking at the spec sheet, the Xiaomi might have a small advantage when it comes to the versatility of its camera system, the charging speeds, and, of course, the titanium option. But before we have these two in our hands, it's too early to say who's the winner.