Walmart's generous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal continues to steal the spotlight

Did you know that Walmart has been selling the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $402 off for about a month? Surprisingly enough, that promo is still live today! So, if you missed your first chance to save on this high-end Android phone, know that it's not too late to do so.

Save $403 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart

$897
$1299 99
$403 off (31%)
The mighty Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to sell like hotcakes at Walmart. The handset has been available for $403 off for some time, allowing Samsung fans to buy it for less than $900. That's a pretty solid offer no merchant is matching at the time of writing.
Buy at Walmart

In case you're wondering, no other seller matches Walmart's discount. For instance, Amazon sells the 256GB variant for $300 off, while Best Buy doesn't have ongoing bargains. As for the official store, it gives you $200 off with Samsung Instant Savings, or you can trade in an eligible device to save up to $630 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra predecessor.

Usually retailing for a hefty $1,299.99, the mighty S24 Ultra is a very tempting choice at $897. It stands out with an exquisite 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with crisp QHD+ resolution and excellent brightness levels. But that's not all — the model features a special anti-reflective coating that makes your viewing experience truly exceptional.

It's not just the stellar display that makes this flagship Android phone a compelling choice at its current price, though. It boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, delivering superior performance. Not only does it breeze through daily and demanding tasks alike, but the model is also packed with Galaxy AI features. You've got extras like Circle to Search, live translations during phone calls, voice recording summaries, and more.

As if that's not enough, this Galaxy handset remains one of the best camera phones. It features a quad setup on the rear with a 200 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, a 10 MP 3x telephoto unit, and a 50 MP 5x periscope lens.

When it comes to taking photos, the S24 Ultra delivers excellent colors and superb detail. It doesn't disappoint with nighttime photography, either. In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, you can find multiple camera samples that show just how well it handles different scenarios.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may be more tempting for some users, but its predecessor remains among the best Android phones to this day. Plus, you can still get it for a whopping $403 off its original price at Walmart, making it even more attractive.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
