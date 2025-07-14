Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Amazon’s lightning deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a total no-brainer at $536 off

This is the best Galaxy S24 Ultra deal we've seen in many months, but it might vanish any minute. Act fast and save big now!

A person holds the Galaxy S24 Ultra, showcasing its beautiful display.
Attention, Samsung fans! Now's your chance to save a whopping $536 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra! That's neither a joke nor a typo—it's a limited-time deal at Amazon that slashes a whopping 41% off the 256GB variant in Titanium Yellow.

As expected, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is no longer available at 41% off its original price. Right now, you can find the 512GB model for $321 off its original price. That's nowhere near as awesome as a $536 discount, but it's still a worthwhile choice.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a no-brainer at $536 off

The Galaxy S24 Ultra dropped to an unheard-of low in Amazon's lightning deal. For a very limited time, you can buy the model in Titanium Yellow for a whopping $536 off its original price. Hurry up if you want to save because this deal might expire any second.
Expired

The Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB is 23% off

$321 off (23%)
Although the Galaxy S24 Ultra is no longer available at $536 off, you can still save on the high-end phone. Right now, it's available for 23% off, which saves you $321.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, this might not be the latest flagship phone by Samsung, but get this: no merchant has ever launched such huge price cuts without a trade-in. That means this is likely your one (and only) chance to save a massive $536 on one of the best Samsung phones on the market.

Once again, we'd like to point out that this is a limited-time sale. In other words, it could expire any minute. So, if you want to save big on one of the top Galaxy devices, now's definitely the time to save. 

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With superb brightness levels and a special anti-reflective coating, this touchscreen makes colors pop.

Beyond the impressive display, this Android phone offers excellent performance. Sure, it doesn't have the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy as its successor, but its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip performed more than well in our in-house tests. You can learn more about its performance from our Galaxy S24 Ultra review.

Add to this incredible package a top-class camera and multiple AI features, and you've got a truly incredible package. It might be a hard pick at its standard price of nearly $1,300, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a dream come true at $536 off. If you're tempted, we seriously urge you to hurry up, because this deal could vanish any second.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
