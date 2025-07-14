Amazon’s lightning deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a total no-brainer at $536 off
This is the best Galaxy S24 Ultra deal we've seen in many months, but it might vanish any minute. Act fast and save big now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Attention, Samsung fans! Now's your chance to save a whopping $536 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra! That's neither a joke nor a typo—it's a limited-time deal at Amazon that slashes a whopping 41% off the 256GB variant in Titanium Yellow.
As expected, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is no longer available at 41% off its original price. Right now, you can find the 512GB model for $321 off its original price. That's nowhere near as awesome as a $536 discount, but it's still a worthwhile choice.
Sure, this might not be the latest flagship phone by Samsung, but get this: no merchant has ever launched such huge price cuts without a trade-in. That means this is likely your one (and only) chance to save a massive $536 on one of the best Samsung phones on the market.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With superb brightness levels and a special anti-reflective coating, this touchscreen makes colors pop.
Add to this incredible package a top-class camera and multiple AI features, and you've got a truly incredible package. It might be a hard pick at its standard price of nearly $1,300, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a dream come true at $536 off. If you're tempted, we seriously urge you to hurry up, because this deal could vanish any second.
Sure, this might not be the latest flagship phone by Samsung, but get this: no merchant has ever launched such huge price cuts without a trade-in. That means this is likely your one (and only) chance to save a massive $536 on one of the best Samsung phones on the market.
Once again, we'd like to point out that this is a limited-time sale. In other words, it could expire any minute. So, if you want to save big on one of the top Galaxy devices, now's definitely the time to save.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With superb brightness levels and a special anti-reflective coating, this touchscreen makes colors pop.
Beyond the impressive display, this Android phone offers excellent performance. Sure, it doesn't have the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy as its successor, but its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip performed more than well in our in-house tests. You can learn more about its performance from our Galaxy S24 Ultra review.
Add to this incredible package a top-class camera and multiple AI features, and you've got a truly incredible package. It might be a hard pick at its standard price of nearly $1,300, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a dream come true at $536 off. If you're tempted, we seriously urge you to hurry up, because this deal could vanish any second.
14 Jul, 2025Amazon’s lightning deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a total no-brainer at $536 off
08 Jul, 2025The Galaxy S24 FE hit its best price of 2025 for Prime Day 2025
02 Jul, 2025The superb Galaxy S24 Ultra is a massive bargain at 31% off on Walmart
16 Jun, 2025This new Galaxy S24 FE bargain at Amazon is too good to pass up
29 May, 2025The Galaxy S24 FE is a superb bargain with Samsung's latest trade-in promo
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: