Amazon’s lightning deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a total no-brainer at $536 off

Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a no-brainer at $536 off The Galaxy S24 Ultra dropped to an unheard-of low in Amazon's lightning deal. For a very limited time, you can buy the model in Titanium Yellow for a whopping $536 off its original price. Hurry up if you want to save because this deal might expire any second. Expired The Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB is 23% off $321 off (23%) Although the Galaxy S24 Ultra is no longer available at $536 off, you can still save on the high-end phone. Right now, it's available for 23% off, which saves you $321. Buy at Amazon



The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With superb brightness levels and a special anti-reflective coating, this touchscreen makes colors pop.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Galaxy S24 Ultra review.



Add to this incredible package a top-class camera and multiple AI features, and you've got a truly incredible package. It might be a hard pick at its standard price of nearly $1,300, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a dream come true at $536 off. If you're tempted, we seriously urge you to hurry up, because this deal could vanish any second. Theboasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With superb brightness levels and a special anti-reflective coating, this touchscreen makes colors pop.Beyond the impressive display, this Android phone offers excellent performance. Sure, it doesn't have the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy as its successor, but its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip performed more than well in our in-house tests. You can learn more about its performance from ourAdd to this incredible package a top-class camera and multiple AI features, and you've got a truly incredible package. It might be a hard pick at its standard price of nearly $1,300, but theis a dream come true at $536 off. If you're tempted, we seriously urge you to hurry up, because this deal could vanish any second.

As expected, theis no longer available at 41% off its original price. Right now, you can find the 512GB model for $321 off its original price. That's nowhere near as awesome as a $536 discount, but it's still a worthwhile choice.Sure, this might not be the latest flagship phone by Samsung, but get this: no merchant has ever launched such huge price cuts without a trade-in. That means this is likely your one (and only) chance to save a massive $536 on one of the best Samsung phones on the market.Once again, we'd like to point out that this is a limited-time sale. In other words, it could expire any minute. So, if you want to save big on one of the top Galaxy devices, now's definitely the time to save.