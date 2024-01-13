Last chance to reserve your new Galaxy S24 and score sweet savings in the process; make your reservation today
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
January 16th is almost upon us. And you know what this means, right? It means that the reservation period for Samsung's upcoming super-duper Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones will soon come to an end, and the opportunity to get that sweet, sweet reservation bonus will disappear with it.
Yep, you read that right. You have only a few days left to reserve your brand-new Galaxy S24 phone and become eligible for a sweet $50 Samsung Credit, which you'll receive if you pre-order and purchase your new Galaxy phone when the pre-order period starts. You can use these $50 to get yourself something fancy on Samsung.com or in the Shop Samsung App.
Moreover, by pre-ordering and purchasing a Galaxy S24, you'll receive $25, $75, or $100 Samsung Credit as a gift, depending on the version of your Galaxy S24. You can combine this Samsung Credit with the one from the reservation to treat yourself to something even nicer. However, we should also point out that you can't use the gifted Samsung Credit towards your new Galaxy S24.
So, in addition to being among the first to have one of Samsung's latest and greatest top-tier smartphones, you'll save a lot of cash by reserving a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, or Galaxy S24 Ultra and making the purchase when the pre-order period begins. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to enter the Galaxy of Savings and reserve your new Galaxy phone today!
Reserve your Galaxy S24 today!
To save even more, you can take advantage of Samsung's Trade-In Program and trade in your old phone, which you won't really need and doesn't make sense to stay in a drawer somewhere when you can use it to lower the price of your new companion in life. And when you add up all the discounts, including the trade-in, you'll be able to score savings of up to $970.
