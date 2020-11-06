Check out all of the best Kohl's Black Friday deals available today and coming up

Even though we're technically still exactly three weeks away from what history suggests will be the busiest shopping day of the year, the first batch of Walmart Black Friday deals is already live.





The same goes for a long list of Best Buy Black Friday 2020 sales , which is obviously set to be further expanded fairly soon, while a number of hefty Target Black Friday discounts on popular products from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Sony, and many other top tech brands are also available early, with a lot more to come by the end of the month.





When do Kohl's Black Friday sales start?





Although Kohl's is advertising a November 22 kick-off for the bulk of its Black Friday 2020 deals, you can already find a lot of great stuff sold at decent discounts through the retailer's official website today only.









After expiring, all of the products listed below will go back down to their marked-down prices on November 22 at 12:01 am CT online and 8 am in brick and mortar stores, staying discounted through November 27. While many of the following deals are likely to sound familiar or feel somewhat underwhelming, the way Kohl's aims to differentiate itself from the likes of Best Buy, Target, and Walmart is by offering coupons alongside the outright savings.





We're talking $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend this holiday season, but keep in mind you won't get a lot of time to redeem your free coupons. Namely, between November 7 and 19 for discounted November 6 purchases, and November 28 to December 9 as far as deals valid in the November 22 - 27 timeframe are concerned.

Best Kohl's Black Friday deals available right now (for a limited time)





We'll be honest with you, there aren't a lot of products that can be deemed irresistible bargains in and of themselves on the following list. But once you take the aforementioned coupons into consideration, you're essentially looking at paying just 65 bucks for a popular Fire HD 10 tablet, for instance, or a little over $100 for a second-gen Echo Show 10 smart display, not to mention $140 for a pair of sporty Powerbeats Pro earbuds or $170 for the larger and more powerful Solo Pro cans. Now those are some virtually unbeatable deals!





Top Kohl's Black Friday sales coming soon





Once again, you have to consider the complimentary Kohl's Cash you'll be getting with these heavily discounted wearable devices, smart home products, tablets, and audio accessories near Black Friday before calling the deals more of the same stuff that other retailers are gearing up to offer or are already offering as part of early sales events. Even some of the sub-$50 items, which are not eligible for free coupons, like the Nest Mini smart speaker and the hot new fourth-gen Echo Dot , seem very nice to look forward to.



