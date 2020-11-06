iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Accessories Tablets Picks Deals Wearables Audio Black Friday

Check out all of the best Kohl's Black Friday deals available today and coming up

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 06, 2020, 9:30 AM
Check out all of the best Kohl's Black Friday deals available today and coming up
Even though we're technically still exactly three weeks away from what history suggests will be the busiest shopping day of the year, the first batch of Walmart Black Friday deals is already live. 

The same goes for a long list of Best Buy Black Friday 2020 sales, which is obviously set to be further expanded fairly soon, while a number of hefty Target Black Friday discounts on popular products from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Sony, and many other top tech brands are also available early, with a lot more to come by the end of the month.

With all of that in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Kohl's has not only revealed its very own catalog of impending Black Friday deals in full, also kicking off the holiday shopping frenzy early... for a limited time. Specialized primarily in home goods, clothing, and jewelry, the largest department store chain in the US has plenty of compelling special offers on a multitude of tech products up its sleeve this month.

When do Kohl's Black Friday sales start?


Although Kohl's is advertising a November 22 kick-off for the bulk of its Black Friday 2020 deals, you can already find a lot of great stuff sold at decent discounts through the retailer's official website today only.

 

After expiring, all of the products listed below will go back down to their marked-down prices on November 22 at 12:01 am CT online and 8 am in brick and mortar stores, staying discounted through November 27. While many of the following deals are likely to sound familiar or feel somewhat underwhelming, the way Kohl's aims to differentiate itself from the likes of Best Buy, Target, and Walmart is by offering coupons alongside the outright savings.

We're talking $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend this holiday season, but keep in mind you won't get a lot of time to redeem your free coupons. Namely, between November 7 and 19 for discounted November 6 purchases, and November 28 to December 9 as far as deals valid in the November 22 - 27 timeframe are concerned.

Best Kohl's Black Friday deals available right now (for a limited time)


We'll be honest with you, there aren't a lot of products that can be deemed irresistible bargains in and of themselves on the following list. But once you take the aforementioned coupons into consideration, you're essentially looking at paying just 65 bucks for a popular Fire HD 10 tablet, for instance, or a little over $100 for a second-gen Echo Show 10 smart display, not to mention $140 for a pair of sporty Powerbeats Pro earbuds or $170 for the larger and more powerful Solo Pro cans. Now those are some virtually unbeatable deals!

Top Kohl's Black Friday sales coming soon


Once again, you have to consider the complimentary Kohl's Cash you'll be getting with these heavily discounted wearable devices, smart home products, tablets, and audio accessories near Black Friday before calling the deals more of the same stuff that other retailers are gearing up to offer or are already offering as part of early sales events. Even some of the sub-$50 items, which are not eligible for free coupons, like the Nest Mini smart speaker and the hot new fourth-gen Echo Dot, seem very nice to look forward to.

  • Fitbit Versa 2 - $129.99 ($50 off)
  • Fitbit Versa 3 - $199.99 ($30 off)
  • Fitbit Sense - $279.99 ($50 off)
  • Fitbit Ace 2 - $49.99 ($20 off)
  • Fitbit Inspire 2 - $69.99 ($30 off)
  • Fitbit Charge 4 - $99.99 ($50 off)
  • Google Nest Hub - $49.99 ($40 off)
  • Google Nest Hello video doorbell - $179.99 ($50 off)
  • Google Nest Mini - $18.99 ($30 off)
  • Google Nest Learning Thermostat - $199.99 ($50 off)
  • Google Nest Cam indoor security camera - $99.99 ($30 off)
  • Amazon Fire 7 tablet - $39.99 ($10 off)
  • Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) - $28.99 ($21 off)
  • Ring indoor camera - $44.99 ($15 off)
  • Ring Stick Up Cam - $79.99 ($20 off)
  • JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker - $29.99 ($40 off)
  • JBL Live 650BTNC wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones - $99.99 ($100 off)
  • Sony CH710 wireless noise cancelling headphones - $89.99 ($110 off)
  • Sony CB700 true wireless earbuds - $69.99 ($60 off)

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Check out all of the best Kohl's Black Friday deals available today and coming up
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
Best iPhone 12 Pro deals at Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Popular stories
Best preorder deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
The newest Fossil smartwatch is $100 off at Best Buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless