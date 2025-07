Save $220 on the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge before Prime Day

The Galaxy S25 Edge is $220 off $220 off (18%) Looking for a super-slim flagship with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a 200MP main camera? The Galaxy S25 Edge might be the right fit! The device is currently $220 off at Amazon in select 512GB models, making it a real bargain ahead of Prime Day. Buy at Amazon

Prime Day is just five days away, but the Galaxy S25 Edge is already enjoying a super-sweet $220 discount. Yep, you can grab Samsung's latest ultra-slim flagship phone for 18% off in its 512GB variant. The promo only applies to select colorways, so keep that in mind.With Prime Day just around the corner, some of you might be tempted to wait. But let's face it—there's no telling whether the Galaxy AI handset will drop any lower next week. So, if you don't feel like waiting, this $220 discount is already a solid choice.While it doesn't have the biggest battery or the longest battery life, theis still quite attractive. Packing a large 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 200MP main camera in an ultra-slim titanium body, this bad boy is meant to turn heads.The display gets incredibly bright, eliminating any issues with outdoor visibility. In fact, our tests showed it's a bit brighter than the Galaxy S25+ , and it's also a bit more color-accurate. Discover more about display quality in ourIn case you're wondering, this Samsung phone is also quite capable on the camera front. Aside from its 200MP main camera, it features a 12MP ultra-wide on the rear and takes pretty good-looking photos with superb detail and vibrant colors. That said, since it lacks a dedicated telephoto sensor, you won't get the best results when zooming beyond 4x.But that's not all! Thepacks none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside its 5.8mm-thin body. The flagship SoC ensures solid performance across the board, but it doesn't outperform theor the S25 Ultra in terms of raw horsepower.So, if you've been planning to get thethis summer but don't feel like waiting for Prime Day to kick off, now might be a great time to grab the ~$1,220 variant for just under $1,000.