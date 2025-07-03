Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases suggest Samsung is extra confident this year

Leaked official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases have a few things missing.

Official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit — Samsung

The official phone cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 have surfaced in a new leak (translated source). In addition to a stylish new entry, the design of the cases suggests that Samsung is particularly confident in its phone this year.

The Fold 7 will have the following cases available directly from Samsung:

  • Silicone case
  • Clear case
  • Clear grip case
  • Clear Magnet case
  • Carbon Shield case

Official phone cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image credit — Nieuwe Mobiel

Notice a few things missing? You’re not alone. The S Pen case is gone, and the remaining cases don’t feature any protection for the front of the phone. It seems that Samsung is pretty sure that the Fold 7 doesn’t need that extra protection.

What do you think of Samsung's redesigned cases?

Vote View Result


The new “Carbon Shield” case is, in my opinion, pretty fancy. However, I would still probably go for a plain black silicone case, I’m just boring like that. The omission of the S Pen seems to signal that Samsung is thinking about removing it entirely, though it’s scared to do so.

All of these leaked renders also corroborate every other rumor before, as well as the hands-on Fold 7 images that came out today. It is basically confirmed at this point that the Fold will not feature the “ugly” cameras that users complained about on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Video Thumbnail
These were the official cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Video credit — Samsung

However, despite my preference for a plain silicone case, I wouldn’t actually use a case at all, unless I needed the magnet case for Qi2 charging. I’ve never been a fan of phone cases, and why would you want to cover up a phone that’s undergone so much improvement? The Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient, and I want to feel that leap in design philosophy every time I pick it up.

But, sure, if you’re scared of dropping it, all of the cases above will at least protect the back panel. Foldable phones are expensive, so it’s a good thing that Samsung is introducing a budget foldable this year as well: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

If you’re not a fan of Samsung’s One UI or can’t stand the 4,400 mAh battery, then other phone manufacturers have you covered. The Honor Magic V5 is currently the slimmest foldable in the world, has a very impressive 6,100 mAh battery, and also comes with seven years of software support. You’ve also got the Oppo Find N5, another powerful and slim foldable with a much bigger battery than the Fold 7.

Or, of course, you could wait to see if Apple delivers the foldable iPhone next year. Leaked foldable iPhone screen specs suggest it’s already fallen behind the Fold 7. But it may actually see Apple’s vision of a crease-free foldable realized.

